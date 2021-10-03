(Photo : Photo provided by MiHoYo ) 'Genshin Impact' 2.2 October Free Codes, Banner Reruns: Hu Tao, Childe, New 5-Star, 4-Star Weapons and MORE!

"Genshin Impact" 2.2 is set to arrive this coming Oct. 13. Although the new version is still days ahead of its release date, MiHoYo already confirmed some major details during its live stream on Oct. 3.

Here are the codes:

LBNDKG8XDTND

NB6VKHQWVANZ

BSNUJGQFUTPM



Also info on the 2 upcoming banners

The latest virtual announcement revealed some exciting in-game content before "Genshin Impact" 2.1 ends. These include the upcoming Banner Reruns for some characters and new weapons, events, and other enhancements.

Aside from these, MiHoYo also provided some free codes, which can be redeemed this October. If you missed the latest "Genshin Impact" 2.2 live stream, here are the codes you can use to acquire those free Primogems:

BSNUJGQFUTPM: 100 Primogems + 50k Mora

NB6VKHQWVANZ: 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wits

LBNDKG8XDTND: 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancemen

'Genshin Impact' 2.2 Banner Reruns and More!

"Genshin Impact" 2.1 currently offers advanced in-game enhancements, which were definitely able to make travelers' gaming experiences better and more enjoyable. MiHoYo's fans can now expect more title improvements from the new "Genshin Impact" 2.2 titled "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog."

Genshin Impact 2.2 Summary:

-Childe rerun

-HuTao rerun (Thoma starring in her banner)

-Polar star (5 star bow)

"Tsurumi Island, the last major island of Inazuma, is finally open to Travelers with Version 2.2," said MiHoYo via Twinfinite.

On the other hand, Dual Shockers reported that the new version's Banner Reruns would revolve around Hu Tao and Childe. On the other hand, Hu Tao's banner is expected to feature a new Pyro 4-star Polearm character named Thoma.

As of the moment, not much is known about this new feature. However, MiHoYo still provided a glimpse of the upcoming character's gameplay. You can check the video below for more details.

Aside from the new Banner Reruns, travelers could also see the arrival of new weapons. Here are the following in-game items you can expect:

Five-star weapon

The Polar Star

Four-star weapons

Wavebreaker's Fin

Akuomaru

Mounn's Moon

The New Tsurumi Island

The new Tsurumi Island is one of the most-awaited in-game enhancements in the upcoming "Genshin Impact" 2.2. This new map features four enemies, specifically the following:

Rock Rifthound

Thundercraven Rifthound

Thundercraven Rifthound Welp

Rock Rifthound Welp

These new monsters are quite different from the recent bosses since they have the so-called Corrosion status effect, which could deal massive damage if one of your teammates is hit. On the other hand, you and other players would also be affected.

MiHoYo also confirmed other major details aside from the new Tsurumi Island area and Banner Reruns. Here are the remaining title improvements:

More seasonal events and mini-games

New Inazuma-themed Realm style and Furnishing Blueprints

DualSense Controller support on PC

Aloy "Savior From Another World" is available to all players above AR20

For more news updates about "Genshin Impact" 2.2, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

