SpaceX has awarded the four crew members of its Inspiration4 mission with their astronaut wings.

The four crew members, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski, were launched into orbit on September 15 and splashed back down to Earth three days later.

The Inspiration4 mission made history as the first-ever all-civilian launch. Two of its crew members, Arceneaux and Proctor, also made history in their own right. Hayley Arceneaux is the youngest American to ever fly to space and is the first one with prosthetics to do so.

Sian Proctor, on the other hand, is the first-ever black female pilot of a spacecraft in history.

Our #Inspiration4 crew visited SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, CA yesterday, and was surprised with SpaceX Dragon astronaut wings!

A post on the Inspiration4 mission's Twitter account reads, "Our #Inspiration4 crew visited SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, CA yesterday, and was surprised with SpaceX Dragon astronaut wings!"

In a subsequent tweet, Inspiration4's Twitter account thanked the employees who presented the wings to the Inspiration4 crew.

According to a report by Space, SpaceX's astronaut wings features "a Crew Dragon capsule at its center from which emerge a dragon's head and wings." At the back of the pin, you can find the crew member's name, call sign, and position.

The members of the Inspiration4 crew have also shared their thoughts on receiving their astronaut wings in their respective Twitter accounts.

"This beautiful symbol of our journey means everything to me," Hayley Arceneaux, who was the medical officer of the mission, posted on her Twitter account.

SpaceX's Inspiration4 Mission

The Inspiration4 is SpaceX's all-civilian mission, which launched into orbit on September 15. The crew orbited the Earth for three days before splashing back down to the surface on September 18.

The mission aimed to raise $250 million to fund the childhood cancer research of the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Hayley Arceneaux, who works as a physician's assistant at St. Jude's, is the representative of the hospital in the mission.

Elon Musk, Space X's CEO, contributed to the charitable cause himself by donating an additional $50 million.

Inspiration4 Crew Makes History

It has been frequently mentioned that Inspiration4 has made history by being the first-ever all-civilian space mission. However, even certain members of the crew made history just by being a part of the mission.

Hayley Arceneaux made history as the first -ever person with prosthetics to go to space. Arceneaux is a childhood bone cancer survivor.

At the age of 29, she also made history as the youngest American to ever go to space.

Sian Proctor, the geoscientist who served as the mission's pilot, made history as the first-ever black female pilot of a spacecraft.

