Apple users, if you're planning to downgrade to iOS 14.8 for some reason, don't bother.

That's because Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.8, meaning you can no longer downgrade to it if you feel like iOS 15 is too problematic. This affects all iPad, iPhone, and even iPod models, reports PhoneArena.

This affects all users who just updated to iOS 15, iOS 14.0.1, or iOS 14.1 beta.

But even if Apple just blocked users from downgrading to 14.8, it could also mean something a bit good for iOS 14 users. That's because the signing stoppage occurred while there's no other update for the last-gen iOS.

This means that sooner or later, Apple might release a new security update for iOS 14 users. Apple stopped signing 14.8 as a way to fix a so-called zero-day vulnerability, which opened up all devices running iOS 14 to any kind of cyberattack.

The zero-day flaw, according to 9To5Mac, allegedly bypassed the BlastDoor security system.

It was really bad news for all iOS 14 users before the fix, because most of their sensitive data was at the mercy of hackers.

Early in September, Apple fell victim to a zero-day vulnerability that affected Mac, iPhone, iPad, and other devices. When somebody says zero day, it's incredibly bad news.

That's because zero-day refers to a cyberattack that no software developer is aware of for an extended period of time. In simpler words, Apple never knew that hackers were already exploiting the security flaw until they managed to patch it.

Read also: Apple October Event Leaks MacBook Pros: M1X or M2 Silicon Chips Coming?

Is Apple iOS 15 Stable Enough Already?

Many people (often those who have jailbroken their devices) often resort to downgrading their OS to solve any software or hardware issues.

As such, this news is a bit of a big deal to the right people.

Apple announced and released iOS 15 to much fanfare, but a lot of users have already encountered problems with the new OS.

A few users have had their phones get stuck installing it, for one, which they can only fix by hard-resetting their phones, as per GottaBeMobile.

Other issues included lagging UI, problems with Touch ID, Face ID, and AirPlay, as well as battery drain.

But one that plagued more users than expected involves the Messages app, which made headlines late last month.

According to several Apple users, using Messages after updating to iOS 15 deleted their iCloud photos even if they already backed up their data.

The images were allegedly getting deleted without them knowing, and they made their concerns apparent on social media:

15.1 beta 2 is still deleting photos from my library when I delete the iMessage thread I saved them from 😰😰 FB9658241 — Ezekiel (@superezfe) September 29, 2021

These photos would seem to "delete themselves" whenever users delete a thread on the Messages app, then doing an iCloud backup right after, XDA-Developers wrote.

Considering how Apple has marketed their latest iPhones for their excellent camera quality, of course people are going to take a lot of pictures with them. This is why it became a big deal.

So far, various iOS 15 bug fixes are still expected from Apple, meaning folks will now have to play the waiting game. No downgrading anymore, though.

Related: Apple iOS 15 Siri Features Removal Now an Issue for Visually Impaired | No More Commands for Voice Call, Voicemail Message, and Email Management?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.