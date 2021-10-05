OG recently announced that Sebastien "Ceb" Debs could miss the upcoming "Dota 2" The International 10 (TI10) because of his eye condition, which some doctors claimed might lead to permanent blindness.

However, with his great recovery, the professional esports team confirmed that Ceb would be playing in the upcoming massive "Dota 2" tournament, which is expected to take place in Romania from Oct. 7 to 17.

"Once again proving himself as a role model of dedication to his craft, Ceb IS gonna be playing TI10," announced the team in its latest Twitter post.

OG's tweet generated more than 3,900 likes, 400 quiet tweets, and 793 retweets. Many fans said they are excited in the comment section since Sebastien would now push in the upcoming T10. Since Ceb will be playing in the upcoming tournament, OG no longer needs to adjust its lineup.

However, what will happen to the latest additional player, Michael "Micke" Vu?

With Ceb's Return, What Will Happen To Micke?

Micke is one of the individuals that confirmed Ceb's T10 status. He said that Debs would definitely be playing in the upcoming TI10. He added he will continue practicing with other teammates, such as SumaiL and Boxi.

OG acquired the former Team Liquid member so that he can play as a stand-in player if ever Ceb is totally unavailable for the upcoming "Dota 2" tournament. However, the professional esports team hasn't confirmed yet if Micke would stay as a backup player.

But, some rumors stated that he would be retained since Ceb hasn't completely recovered from his eye condition. EsportsTalk reported that it is important for OG not to stress Ceb's eyesight too much during practices.

OG's Complete Roster for TI10

With more than $40 million cash prize, OG and other qualified teams would certainly take their gameplay to the next level to become the champion in the upcoming "Dota 2" The International 10.

If you are one of the loyal fans of OG, here is the team's complete roster, as reported by TalkEsport:

OG's players:

Syed Sumail "Sumai" Hassan

Martin "Saksa" Sazdov

Topias Miikka "Topson" Taavitsainen

Johan "N0tail" Sundstein

Sébastien "Ceb" Debs

Other members:

Mikhail "Misha" Agatov (Head Coach)

Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (Assistant Coach)

For more news updates about OG and other participating teams in the upcoming "Dota 2" The International 10, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

