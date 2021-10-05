(Photo : Pixabay/PhotoMIX-Company) Snapchat app

Snapchat is launching a new feature that will encourage young adults to run for local office. The "Run for Office" in-app tool is created to help younger users of the platform engage with democracy in a fun and easy way.

Snapchat's Run for Office Tool

The goal of the feature is to tackle the most common barriers that young adults face when determining whether they want to get involved in politics, according to TechCrunch.

The company stated that the feature is powered with information from BallotReady. It is a simple feature that will help the users explore numerous opportunities to run for local office based on important issues.

The feature will talk about the different positions in local politics like City Neighborhood Board, School Board, Township Council, and State Representative.

The feature also includes a centralized portal that curates more than 75,000 upcoming elections on the local, federal, and state levels that young adults can participate in.

Users will also be asked to identify important issues, especially those that they are passionate about, so that the feature can surface roles that will suit them.

The new tools also give access to candidate recruitment organizations and training programs like Vote Run Lead, Emerge America, Women's Public Leadership Network, and more.

Users can also nominate people that they believe suits the role best via the "Run for Office" feature. They can also share stickers through the tool to begin campaigning on Snapchat with their friends, according to Engadget.

Also, the tool includes a personalized campaign hub that shows the users all of the steps they need to take to get the ballot. The hub also has all of the information about filing deadlines and signature requirements.

The company stated that they know that the next generation is more diverse, yet only 6% of state legislators are under the age of 35.

Snapchat hopes that the feature will help shape a more reflective and equitable democracy that includes all Americans, especially young people.

Snapchat stated that its app reaches 90% of 13 to 24-year-olds in the United States, and this feature is an opportunity to encourage young people to become engaged citizens.

Any Snapchat user in the United States can now access the "Run for Office" feature by swiping down on the app's camera screen or by searching for the feature within the platform.

Snapchat knows the age of the users, including where they were born, thanks to its astrological profile.

Snapchat also has Snapcodes that launch websites, so it should be easier to attach local websites and registration sites.

Snapchat and Politics

The feature is not the first time Snapchat has tried to get younger users involved in politics. During the presidential election last year, the platform launched a voter-focused initiative to get users registered to vote.

The in-app awareness toll features numerous Hollywood celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Snoop Dogg, and former President Barack Obama.

The platform also rolled out a feature that prompted users to make a plan to vote with friends and to request a mail-in ballot.

According to The Verge, the feature first debuted in 2018, and it helped more than 450,000 Snapchat with voter registration during the election.

Out of Snapchat's 100 million users in the United States, 80% of them are 18 years old or older. Around 500,000 users turn 18 years old every month.

