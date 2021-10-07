"Far Cry 6" PC high-resolution textures require graphics with at least 11-12GB VRAM to run.

That said, even some high-end NVIDIA graphics cards will have a hard time loading the 35GB-heavy HD Texture Pack of "Far Cry 6," such as the GeForce RTX 2080, as per DSOGaming's recent performance analysis.

The said high-end graphics card of NVIDIA only sports 10GB of VRAM, 1GB away from the requirement to run "Far Cry 6" HD textures.

It is to note that the compression techniques of the RTX 3080 still do not do the job to run it property.

'Far Cry 6' PC High-Resolution Textures Compatible Graphics Card

WCCFTech further suggested that the "Far Cry 6" HD Textures could be limited to these high-end graphics cards: RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3090, and RTX 3060, due to their VRAM capacity that matches the minimum requirements.

'Far Cry 6' PC's High-Resolution Textures

It is worth pointing out that the game in general works fine on most processors and graphics cards. However, the issue starts showing up when the massive HD Texture Pack is enabled.

DSOGaming further shared a screenshot of the game that shows a side-by-side comparison of "Far Cry 6" with and without the mentioned texture pack. As expected, the version of the game with the HD textures lacks details in some game assets, like a wooden plank.

However, disabling the HD Texture Pack is the only way to play the game without issues for users without an 11GB or above VRAM graphics card so far.

That is until the devs decide to start lowering the requirements to load the massive texture pack.

'Far Cry 6:' How to Stop Lags on PC

According to GameRevolution, there are multiple solutions to stop the annoying lags brought upon by FPS drops, along with other problems.

One of the ways to stop the constant stuttering for "Far Cry 6" on PC involves the option of lowering the graphics settings of the game. This would help leave some space for the GPU, or the graphics processing unit, to improve the frame rate of the game.

On top of that, "Far Cry 6" players could also try to close all of the background running apps while running the high-graphics game. Some of the unnecessary programs might be stealing power from your system, which prevents the game from running at its best.

Also, PC users should check the quality of their internet. It is to note that a weak or faulty connection could contribute to the delay in the responsiveness of the game.

"Far Cry 6" is not only available in PC, it also runs on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X starting Oct. 7.

