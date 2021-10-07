Unvaccinated U.S. IBM (International Business Machines) employees have received a giant American tech firm warning. The company said that they would face unpaid suspensions if they still hadn't received their COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Dec. 8.

As of the moment, various companies are now making huge efforts to vaccinate all their employees. They are currently doing this to ensure the safety of their staff and consumers against the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

IBM and other tech companies in the United States are doing their best to achieve 100% vaccinated employees status. But, it seems like most of them are taking the hard route by implementing new rules that would affect their employees' salaries.

"We will now require all IBM U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated by December 8, 2021, in order to work at IBM," said the American multinational technology corporation via CNBC's latest report.

All IBM U.S. Employees Now Forced To Get Vaccinated

The International Business Machines said that unpaid suspensions are not the only thing that its American employees should worry about this coming Dec. 8.

IBM added that if you are still unvaccinated after and on the vaccination deadline, you would be removed from its 401K matching program. Although this is the case, the giant tech firm would still understand if you are unvaccinated because of your medical conditions or religion.

Right now, IBM's new rule is still lighter compared to other agencies and companies. Recently, it was reported that United Airlines terminated almost 600 employees due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate violation.

If the pandemic continues, other companies might also do the same. But, it would still depend on their situations and line of business.

Why Is It Hard To Get Vaccinated?

Some of the states in the U.S. are suffering from COVID-19 vaccine scarcity and delays. However, medical experts did not confirm if these are the main reasons why many Americans are still unvaccinated.

But, CNN Health reported that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now surpassing new vaccinations. Because of this, experts are now warning government officials about the consequences that these booster shots pose.

For more news updates about IBM and other tech firms fight against COVID-19, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

