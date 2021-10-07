Elon Musk wants to do a Supersonic electric VTOL Jet but did not clarify if it would be for Tesla's venture or another startup company. Moreover, the CEO said that this is something that he has been "dying" to do for a long time now but is somewhat torn in continuing with the venture as it would be a challenge for him and the company.

Electric VTOL or eVTOLs are becoming popular now, and even the US Military has been seen going around different companies and testing out their single-passenger flying vehicles for standard-issue use. Initially, eVTOLs are considered to be flying cars, but they are somehow different in terms of design and mobility, something which NASA is also looking into.

Elon Musk's eVTOL Idea

Tesla CEO and multi-billionaire Elon Musk have been asked a question online, something which tackles his early achievements with the beginnings of PayPal before its sellout. Additionally, it tackled his work in electric mobility, which is the future of transportation, as well as clean energy ventures with solar power, roofing, and more.

I’m so dying to do a supersonic, electric VOTL jet, but adding more work will make my 🧠 🧨 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2021

Not to mention his work in space exploration with SpaceX and its numerous missions that launched Starlink and passengers towards the International Space Station (ISS) with different space agencies.

With this, the meme king of Tesla said that his next goal to venture on is the creation of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing vehicles, particularly something that can go "supersonic" and is in the "jet" form. Musk did not mention anything about his plans for the vehicle to be a "flying car."

Moreover, the supersonic eVTOL jet idea of Musk is not a sure thing, and what the CEO said was not a confirmation of the next Tesla venture. He said that the conceptualization of the flying vehicle makes his "brain explore" or burst into emoji forms.

Read Also: Honda Wants To Invest $45 Billion Into Developing Robots, Rockets, And Flying Cars

Tesla eVTOL Coming?

The question now remains, "Is the Tesla eVTOL coming?" And the answer to this relies on Musk and the future of the venture of the company that would be revealed in further statements from the CEO. Nothing is sure yet, and what Musk said was not a tease or confirmation of the eVTOL from Tesla or another startup.

However, it would be a fitting device that the company will make, especially as it specializes in electric mobility and has already proven itself to make highly capable technology. It is known that Tesla's 2022 Roadster's SpaceX Package can briefly fly with its special thrusters but cannot sustain it as it does not have wings.

eVTOL with FSD?

Another Tesla feature that can make its way to the eVTOL if ever it comes out would be the FSD or Autopilot, and it is something that planes already have.

That being said, it may be something that Tesla and Elon Musk may add, but it has to be wary when the future comes with eVTOLs as a widely accepted mode of transport.

Related Article: Tesla Plans to Accelerate Solar Roof Installations For US Markets: Here's How You Can Apply

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.