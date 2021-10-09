'Genshin Impact' Xingqiu Birthday Special Rewards and Other Details!

"Genshin Impact" Xingqui birthday celebration offers some exciting freebies for travelers.

The birthday of this OG character is already celebrated by various MiHoYo fans across the globe. They started Greeting Xingqui on Oct. 9.

repost bc I misspelled his name and didn't even notice..

but happy birthday xingqiu <33 pic.twitter.com/4d5PtylnPf — xingqiu day! (@sigmaveneta) October 9, 2021

Some of the players already shared their appreciation for the first character to have his second birthday.

One of the "Genshin Impact" players on Twitter greeted the popular character and posted a photo of a Xingqui chibi version. On the other hand, another MiHoYo fan posted a screenshot of the Xingqui birthday mail, saying that this champ is the first character to celebrate his birthday for the second time.

Xingqiu is the first genshin impact character to have his birthday a second time ! pic.twitter.com/Y1hIxRoSdr — Hina💜 (@hina030_) October 8, 2021

"Do you remember what day it is today? If you can't recall, this snack can be a clue. Maybe you can remember when you see it," stated in the birthday letter.

'Genshin Impact' Xingqui Birthday Free Rewards

According to Game Pur's latest report, Xingqui's birthday celebration offers various special rewards. These include the following:

bc its Xingqui's birthday I upgraded his weapon to lvl 90



im out of money now, but he deserves it ☺️ pic.twitter.com/XsrpH6N3Iv — 美月 (@kurtkanorthface) October 9, 2021

1 All-Delicacy Parcel (a dish that restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character. It also generates 570 HP every five seconds for 30 seconds)

10 Silk Flowers

You can get both of these rewards by simply opening your "Genshin Impact" account and checking your mailbox. On the other hand, MiHoYo also confirmed that players could access the official birthday art, which is currently published on HoYoLab.

On the other hand, you can also check the small character short, which features Paimon, Traveler, and Xingqui having fun together.

Other Happenings in 'Genshin Impact'

Xingqui's birthday celebration is not the only thing that is currently happening in the popular strategy game. Forbes reported that MiHoYo also revealed two new OP weapons for the new "Genshin Impact" 2.2.

Akuoumaru (4 Star Claymore)

Polar Star (5 Star Bow)

Aside from these two new in-game items, the giant title publisher also confirmed other major content. These include new banner reruns, more powerful bosses, new maps, an more.

The new version of "Genshin Impact" is expected to arrive this coming Oct. 13. These are just some of the updates MiHoYo is working on. You can definitely expect more as months go by.

Related Article: 'Genshin Impact' 2.1 Thunder Manifestation Boss Guide: How To Defeat, Storm Beads Location, and Strategies

