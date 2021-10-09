(Photo : Pixabay/PhotoMIX-Company) Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 was revealed together with the iPhone 13 series back in September, but preorders are just now available for Apple's latest smartwatch.

The Watch Series 7 does not change a lot from its predecessor, and it even keeps the same price of $399. However, the cost can depend on the size, the case material, and the Wi-Fi capability.

The smartwatch is set to replace the Watch Series 6 as Apple's flagship option together with the SE, which costs $279, and Series 3, which costs $199.

Apple Watch Series 7 Preorder

There are numerous Series 7 options that you can choose from. The Series 7 41mm GPS smartwatch is available in green, blue, red, midnight, and starlight, and it costs $399, according to CNN.

The Series 7 45mm without GPS is available in blue, green, red, starlight, midnight, and it costs $429. The Series 7 41mm with GPS and Cellular is available in green, red, blue, starlight, and midnight, and it costs $499.

The Series 7 45mm with GPS and Cellular is available in starlight, midnight, blue, green, and red, and it costs $529.

If you are looking for a stainless steel Series watch, you will have to pay a bit more for a 41mm or 45mm size. Apple also offers this style in gold, graphite, or silver. It is $100 more for the cellular feature and stainless steel models.

The Series 7 41mm with GPS and Cellular stainless steel available in gold, silver, and graphite costs $699.

The Series 7 45mm with GPS and stainless steel available in silver, gold, and graphite costs $749.

The fast charging cable for the smartwatch is available for $29. It can only fast charge the Series 7. If it is used on previous models, it will charge the watch at a normal rate, according to CNET.

Images of the Apple Watch Series 7 was leaked on Facebook last week, and it gave the fans a sneak peek of what the smartwatch looks like.

On Oct. 8, the Apple online store suffered a glitch that prevented people from preordering the Apple Watch Series 7. Luckily, it's now been solved.

What You Need to Know About the Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 begins with a massive Retina display that stretches to the watch's edges. It has a 20% bigger display compared to Series 6, as it aims to let you see more. You can read a lengthy email or a large text message.

The bezels around the watch's display are smaller to accommodate more screen space at 1.7 millimeters thick, according to MacRumors.

The Series 7 watch will have two variations: 41mm and 45mm. The variations represent the watch's sizes, as 41mm is small and 45mm is large.

Both of these are a millimeter larger than the previous series. The tech giant also stated that it has a 70% brighter display, which should make content easier to see in low-light areas and it will make the display more vibrant.

The other feature of the watch is that it has an always-on display feature, which means that the screen will never go dark, and its key aspects are always available. This is what the SE does not have. With this feature, it should be easier for you to check your watch for information.

In order to take advantage of the larger display of Series 7, the overall interface has been updated. The buttons are easier to tap, larger, and the faces stretch to the edge of the watch's display.

