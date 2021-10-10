[VIRAL] Tesla Model 3 Vs. Four Kidnappers! What This Viral Video, a Real-Life 'GTA' Moment

Tesla Model 3 is currently one of the most in-demand electric vehicle models of Elon Musk since it offers advanced features that would make your road trips easier and more comfortable.

However, it seems like this advanced EV is also quite capable in hardcore situations, which was shown in a new viral video. As of the moment, trending footage was posted on Twitter, generating more than 100,000 views and 1,000 likes.

"Undercover cop in a Tesla trying to stop a criminal / Wife in a Tesla trying to teach her cheating husband and mistress a lesson/something like that. Clearly NOT Tesla's fault (that's the main thing here)," said one of the Twitter users in the comment section.

On the other hand, the uploader even said that the captured rescue scenario is like a real-life "GTA" moment.

Tesla Model 3 Vs. Four Kidnappers

According to Teslarati's latest report, the scenario involved two Tesla drivers and four kidnappers, who were using a Toyota Yaris sedan.

Also Read: Tesla Headquarters is Moving to Austin, Texas

The kidnapping situation happened in broad daylight. Authorities explained that crime activity happened in Linkou District near Taipei, Taiwan. The abductors, led by a man named Huang, targeted Lin, a Tesla Model 3 owner.

The police explained that the four criminals attacked Lin and then forced him to get inside their Yaris sedan. However, it was a good thing that Chen, Lin's friend, was there. Chen, who also owns a Tesla Model 3, quickly took action to stop the kidnappers from abducting his friend. He continuously rammed his car into the kidnappers' Toyota Yaris until it couldn't be driven anymore.

Undercover cop in a Tesla trying to stop a criminal / Wife in a Tesla trying to teach her cheating husband and mistress a lesson / something like that. Clearly NOT Tesla's fault (that's the main thing here). — NiaRnaM (@NiaRnaM1) October 8, 2021

However, his Tesla Model 3 also took some serious damage on the front. The criminals were caught since they only rented the Toyota Yaris. The company, which issued the car to them, also helped the police to identify those who rented it.

How Strong is Tesla Model 3?

Based on the viral footage, the Tesla Model 3 driver rammed his car more than twice, which clearly showed that the popular EV model has strong housing.

Business Insider also reported that Model 3 had received top marks from safety organizations in Australia, North America, as well as Europe. On the other hand, EuroNCAP also provided a five-star crash test safety rating for the advanced electric car.

For more news updates about Tesla Model 3 and other similar EVs, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Tesla Pushes the Date of the Full-Self Driving Software Roll Out as There are Concerns That Needs To Be Fixed

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.