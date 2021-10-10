"Fortnite'' is no stranger to several crossovers. This time, Rick Grimes, a popular character from the hit-series "The Walking Dead" (TWD) is in the battle royale game for the Fortnitemares 2021 event.

This is not the first time that a "TWD" personality joins the game. Last year, Michonne and Daryl Dixon entered the game as official outfits. Now, they returned along with the newest star.

Rick Grimes Hops in 'Fortnite x The Walking Dead' Crossover

According to a report by NME on Sunday, Oct.10, you can buy the new Rick Grimes skin for 1500 v-Bucks. This particular bundle includes his jacket.

Moreover, there is another option if you want a change in aesthetics. You can go for the bundle of "The Walking Dead" protagonist with a Walker Club, Rock, satellite glider, and even a travel backpack. From its previous price of 2800 v-Bucks, you can now get this at a discounted value of 1900 v-Bucks.

He’s shown us what it takes to go through all walks of life.. and afterlife.



Grab the Rick Grimes Outfit available now in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/Vhue31dKPh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 10, 2021

If you missed buying Daryl or Michonne, "Fortnite" gives you another change to own them. The two are set to return to the store following the Halloween event on Nov.1.

Cuppa survivors

Got Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon and Michonne using @PizoTV code on Fortnite 🧟 pic.twitter.com/iT1BRmOLXW — Hayden (@HaydenE0403) October 10, 2021

You can purchase each of them for only 1800 v-Bucks. They also have an alternative skin and their melee weapons. If you want to save more from these "The Walking Dead" characters, opt for the 2500 v-Bucks Survivors in Arms bundle.

Besides Michonee, Daryl ,and Rick, this bundle will also include their trademark items.

The announcement regarding Rick Grimes' arrival in "Fortnite" took place following the official statement about the "The Walking Dead" premiere date. The launch schedule for the Season 11 Part of the show will kick off in February 20, 2022.

For those who are subscribed to AMC+, the earlier date for the series will start on February 13 next year.

Fortnitemares Halloween Event Coming Soon

From the official website of "Fortnite." the battle royale game will bring more excitement to users next month. November will be marked as the start of the Fortnitemares 2021, which will feature several spooky outfits besides "The Walking Dead" cosmetics.

Furthermore, other characters such as The Mummy and Frankenstein's Monster will also arrive during the special event.You can also access the glowing versions of the Spectral Styles.

As we approach Fortnitemares 2021, expect that more characters will enter "Fortnite." For now, regularly visit the shop for the changes that will follow.

'Fortnite' Among Us Crossover and Carnage Skin

The month of August had big surprises for "Fortnite" fans. According to a previous report, the "Among Us" crossover had been leaked in a file. At the time, Wonder Woman was also involved in the hype.

At that time, the leaker said that the data miner hinted on the multiple crossover references. There were many clues that "Among Us" was coming including mole, weapons lab, electrical, island monitoring, and more.

A week later, another leak appeared about the delayed Carnage skin. Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, the upcoming skin faced postponements. Along with it, the leaker added that there would be a Venom skin soon.

