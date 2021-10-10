(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay)

Best Deals on major retail stores provides the best discounts and deals to all online shoppers. You will find more than just Apple products and gadgets, as there are certain sections that are organized by brand and product type so you can get whatever you need.

Amazon's Best Deals List of Popular Items

If the item you want is out of stock, it may still be available for delivery later. Below is the list of sales that are popular among shoppers.

The deals are added throughout the day, according to Apple Insider.

The Best Deals promo comes before Black Friday, so those who do not want to join the Black Friday rush can get their gadgets now.

Major retailers also did the Best Deals promo for Memorial Day, and they also did a Best Deals promo for Labor Day in August.

Also Read: E3 Best Deals 2021: Get Xbox Game Pass, or You'll Miss Out on a LOT

Apple Products and Accessories

The AirPods Pro that is originally sold for $249 is now available for only $179. You can also get an Amazon Credit of $100 and get a $12 bonus free, but this promo is only applicable for new customers.

You can get the Beats Powerbeats for only $79.97 from its original price of $149.95. The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is now only $98 from the original price of $199, according to WIRED.

The AirPods Max, which was sold for $549.99, is now available for $469.98, the AirPods Max Space Gray is now only $489.98 from the original price of $549, and the refurbished AirPods Pro is down to $169.99 from the original $249.

The Apple MagSafe Charger is now down to $34 from the original price of $39.99. The Duo Charger is $96.74 from the price of $128.99.

The Apple Pencil 2nd Generation is now available for $109.99 on Amazon and Walmart from the original price of $129. The Apple TV 4K 32GB is now available for $159, which is down from $179.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are now available for $208.96 from $349.95. The Beats Studio Buds are available for $124.95 from the original price of $149.95.

The iPad Air 4th Gen is now $649.99 from the price of $749. The M1 Mac mini with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM is now $519 from the price of $699.

The Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is now available for $111.05 from the original price of $129.

AT&T Deals

As for AT&T, you can save 15% on select Apple accessories, and you don't even have to be an AT&T subscriber to get the deal. The Apple AirTag is now $33.15 from the price of $39, according to MacWorld.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter is now available for $16.15 from the original price of $19. The Apple Lighting Headphone Jack Adapter Cable is now $7.65 from the original $9.

Headphones, Speakers, and Ear Buds

The Monster Inspiration Wireless Earbuds is now available for only $89.99 from the original price of $149.99. The Master & Dynamic Headphones Active Noise Cancelling is now available for $399 from the price of $499.

The Master & Dynamic Wireless Headphones are now available for $239 from the original price of $299. The Master & Dynamic 2-in-1 Wireless Headphones are now only $239 from the original price of $299.

Meanwhile, the True Wireless Earphone is now only $199 from the original $249.

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear that is originally sold for $149 is now $99. The Beyerdynamic Ohm Pro Studio Mixing and Mastering Open-Back Headphone are now $149 from the original price of $179.

Related Article: VPN 2021: Best Deals This June with Massive Savings and Discounts

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.