Realme 4K Google TV Stick Specs Revealed | Official Announcement on October 13, 2021

According to the story by SlashGear, Xiaomi has actually been dabbling in certain products that are outside of its own core mobile business. As of the moment, it now seems that its competitors are also looking to break into certain new markets.

Realme is notably one that is perhaps trying to leave its own mark in as many markets as the company could do. This covers tablets to laptops and sometime soon, even TVs. Unlike the OnePlus, it reportedly isn't making its own TV, however. Check out the new leak about the Realme GT Neo2 that would have a 1200-AI chip, Snapdragon 870, and more.

Google TV vs Android TV

The company instead will be launching a brand new HDMI stick that will run Google TV next week. This would mean that the new device will be running Google TV instead of running Android TV, and the article notes that this is no small detail to be glossed over.

Although the Android TV has actually been in existence for a number of years, Google TV is now being positioned in order to rejuvenate the platform in the way Google wants. To some extent, Google TV is actually to Android TV what the Pixel experience is towards Android for smartphones.

Realme to Launch Its Very Own Stick

In much more practical terms, Google TV now introduces a new as well as more streamlined interface when it comes to accessing video content, collecting, as well as organizing different sources into categories that are actually familiar to certain smart TV users. Currently, there is still a very small number of smart TVs running Google TV and just a single dongle named the Google Chromecast along with Google TV.

When Realme officially launches its very own stick, it will then be the very first direct competitor to Google's very own first-party product. When it comes to the device itself, the design of Realme's very own 4K Smart TV Stick is now very minimal and also does not seem to have any other extra features.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Specs

The device reportedly connects via HDMI 2.1 and is capable of supporting 4Kp60 content along with HDR10+ output. Unlike a number of HDMI dongles, this particular one seems to be using USB-C for power instead of the much older micro-USB port.

The new Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is reportedly scheduled to be announced on October 13, 2021. A number of the details, as of the moment, are already out except for the device's price. Unfortunately, there still isn't that much information except what was mentioned.

The expectations, however, are for the device to cost not more than Google's $50 Chromecast along with Google TV, especially if it does not really come with its own remote control. Realme is also set to make its very own version of the MagSafe Apple device.

