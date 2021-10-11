Twitter's latest feature is currently rolling out for every web user of the social media platform. The new feature, which is being called soft block, allows users to remove a follower without having to block the person.

The follower you remove from your list does not get notified that he or she has been removed. However, your former follower has the option to follow you once more.

The soft block feature is part of a string of new and upcoming Twitter features that gives users added security as well as the option to choose how they want to interact with other users.

Twitter's Soft Block Feature

Twitter's soft block feature has started rolling out for web users of the social media platform. This new feature lets a user remove a follower without having to block the person. Twitter made the announcement via the account of Twitter Support.

Accessing this feature is pretty simple. All you have to do is to go to your own profile, click followers and then the three dots, and select the "Remove this follower" option." If you're worried that your ex-follower will be notified that he or she has been removed, it actually won't be the case.

According to a report by The Verge, the soft block feature is different from the usual block option in a sense that "it allows a user to still see your tweets and direct message you, but they won't see your tweets on your feed."

The soft block feature also gives the follower you remove the option to follow you back once more.

Twitter's Efforts To Curb Abuse and Harassment

The new soft block feature rolling out for web users is being described by The Verge as "Twitter's latest feature to give users more control over their experience on the platform to help curb abuse and harassment."

The report cites Twitter's Safety Mode feature as another example of this effort. Twitter began testing the new feature last month.

The Safety Mode feature "temporarily autoblocks abusive accounts." Per the report, there is no specified date as to when the feature will fully roll out for users.

Features Twitter Is Testing This Month

The month of October is only nearly halfway done, but Twitter has been busy testing out new features that can give its users a better experience on the platform.

One of the features Twitter is testing out this month is a prompt that will give users a heads up if they are about to enter a heated or intense conversation.

Another feature that is being tested, according to a Twitter Support tweet, is the "edge to edge tweets." Edge to edge tweets are tweets that "span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine."

While the feature already began testing on iOS in September, it only started testing on Android on October 1.

