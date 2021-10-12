"Genshin Impact" has announced a new character that seems to have already become an instant fan favorite.

The announcement of Arataki Itto's arrival has generated thousands of tweets from players and fans who are excited about his impending arrival.

Arataki Itto is actually just one of two upcoming additions to "Genshin Impact" once its 2.3 patch update is expected to be rolled out in two months. The other upcoming character to be added to the game is Gorou.

'Genshin Impact' Announces Arataki Itto

"Hello, I'm the deputy of the Arataki Gang. If you come across any inappropriate behavior on the part of our boss, Arataki Itto, please contact me immediately. " — Kuki Shinobu



◆ Arataki Itto

◆ The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang

◆ Geo

◆ Taurus Iracundus pic.twitter.com/c7Nb9LKDAL — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2021

"Genshin Impact" has announced that a new hero named Arataki Itto will be part of the game's 2.3 patch update that is expected to roll out in two months. The announcement was made on the Genshin Impact Twitter page by the game's developer and publisher, miHoYo.

A report by Forbes describes Arataki Itto as a "gang leader who had his vision stripped by Kujou Sara after the two fought, but now that the Vision Hunt Decree is over, wants it back." Arataki Itto is seen wielding a Geo Claymore, though his signature weapon is actually a large mace.

Per the Forbes report, Arataki Itto became an instant fan-favorite upon the announcement of his addition to the game. According to the report, "he was trending with over 100,000 tweets just a few hours after his reveal, and past that, he also single-handedly managed to get the word "Daddy" trending as well, to give you an indication of what kind of attention he is receiving."

Gorou to be Added to 'Genshin Impact'

"Kindness and loyalty are the representation of virtue. Without a doubt, my friend Gorou is a virtuous general." — Kaedehara Kazuha



◆ Gorou ‧ Canine Warrior

◆ General of the Watatsumi Army

◆ Geo

◆ Canis Bellatoris#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YEDrXXikKS — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 12, 2021

A second character is set to be added to "Genshin Impact" once the 2.3 patch update rolls out.

That second character is Gorou, who is a general in the army of Sangonomiya Kokomi, per a report by Sportskeeda. Like Arataki Itto, Gorou is set to be a Geo user as well. Specifically, he is a Geo bow user.

The Sportskeeda report describes Gorou as someone who is trustworthy. He is also a good friend of Kaedehara Kazuha.

What is Genshin Impact?

"Genshin Impact", an role-playing action game that was first released in 2020 by miHoYo. The game is currently playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows. For those who would rather play on mobile, don't worry! "Genshin Impact" is playable on both iOS and Android as well.

According to a previous Tech Times report, there is a possibility that "Genshin Impact" will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

"Genshin Impact" is set in Teyvat, a fictional world that has seven nations. Each nation is tied to a certain element and has a different god who rules the nation.

The story of the game follows a character known as the Traveler, who journeys through Teyvat in search of a lost twin sibling.

