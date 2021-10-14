The FIFA and Electronic Arts (EA) dispute over whether or not the popular football video game series gets to keep "FIFA" in its name is still ongoing, and a new report suggests the dispute is actually over financial reasons.

The New York Times has reported that FIFA allegedly wants more than double the organization's amount from EA. That means the worldwide football organization wants more than $1 billion every four eyes for EA's video game series to retain the word "FIFA" in its name.

According to the report, "FIFA is seeking more than double what it currently receives from EA Sports, according to people with knowledge of the talks, a figure that would increase its payout from the series to more than $1 billion for each four-year World Cup cycle."

Per a separate report by IGN, it is also being said that FIFA also plans on limiting EA's monetization of the video game series.

The New York Times report says that EA wants to be able to "explore other ventures within its FIFA video game ecosystem, including highlights of actual games, arena video game tournaments and digital products like NFTs."

EA is Considering Name Change for FIFA Series

This financial dispute is now being pointed as the reason why EA publicly announced on October 7 that it was planning to change the name of its "FIFA" video game series.

The video game company said that it does not need FIFA's name to make a successful football game franchise. According to a report by GameSpot, this is because EA sports "already has separate licensing deals with over 300 different groups beyond FIFA that give the company access to more than 17,000 athletes on 700+ teams in 100 stadiums and covering 30 leagues around the world."

EA Filed Trademarks Prior to Public Announcement

Days after EA made the public announcement regarding the possible name change for the "FIFA" series. It was reported that the company filed two trademarks for "EA Sports FC." It is now being speculated that should FIFA and EA not come to terms, and the football video game franchise will take on this new name.

According to a previous Tech Times report, EA made two trademark filings on Oct. 1 and Oct. 4. The first trademark filing was made with the United Kingdom's Intellectual Property Office. The second trademark filing, on the other hand, was filed with the European Union Property Office.

No similar filing has been made in the United States as of press time.

