iOS 15's Live Text is used by a student from France to steal the notes of his classmate using the camera of his iPhone.

iOS 15 Live Text

One of the latest notable features of the iOS 15 is the Live Text. allowing users to copy words by using a smartphone camera.

The feature works in two ways. One of which is by pointing the lens of the iPhone camera to the text that the user wants to copy. The other option works by selecting an image from the Photos app of either an iPhone or an iPad.

It is worth noting that the latest iOS 15 feature only works on the Apple mobile operating system for users with an iPhone XS and beyond.

Initially, Apple announced that the feature helps its users to copy text from business cards or to digitize hard copy documents.

Student Uses iOS 15 Live Text to Steal Notes

However, a student found a way to capitalize on the iOS 15 Live Text feature to waste no time in jotting down his own notes.

As per the report of Mashable, the French student even posted how he used the Live Text feature to copy the notes of another person in the classroom.

The video exposing the capabilities of Live Text was first posted by a TikTok user that goes by the name Yann Bernillie, who is also a French student.

Meanwhile, the video recently became the talk of the town on Twitter after a writer from France carrying the username @juanbuis reposted the TikTok video on the microblogging platform.

The France-based penman went on to say that "students are starting to steal each other's note with iOS 15," adding that he considers it "kind of genius."

In the TikTok video, the French student went on to show how he stole the notes of his classmate. He used his iPhone camera at 5,5x zoom and copied the text on the laptop of another person using the Live Text feature.

students are starting to steal each other's notes with iOS 15 and it's... kind of genius pic.twitter.com/klE992DuBn — juan (@juanbuis) October 14, 2021

According to UberGizmo, using a smartphone camera to copy notes is not really a new thing. Students have been snapping an image of notes that professors or teachers wrote on the board instead of going the tedious route of writing it down.

However, the latest method that the French student exposed on TikTok shows an innovative way on how to compile the notes on a word processing app instead of a photo.

iOS 15 Live Text on Android?

According to Beebom, ORC apps, similar to the new feature on iOS, have been existing for a long time already, in the flesh of Google Lens on Android and other counterparts.

However, it is worth noting that the Live Text is the first Apple ecosystem integration of the function, which works on newer iPhones and iPads.

