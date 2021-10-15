"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is launching its "Direct" live stream event, which would focus on all of the upcoming content and offers of the simulation game for its fans and players. The game has had no major updates for the past months now, and its special events have not been that elaborated by Nintendo, as it is preparing for the showcase event.

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Direct: How to Watch

Nintendo has announced that its next event would be a game-specific one, which would be the "Animal Crossing Direct" that would live stream everything that people expect for the game's next update. The event would happen in a few hours, as it is set for Friday, October 15.

Nintendo has set the "Animal Crossing" event to 7:00 AM Pacific Time and at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

The Nintendo Direct live event can both be watched via the Nintendo Website or its YouTube page, and it would talk about the future of "Animal Crossing" on the platform.

There are already a lot of speculations from fans and enthusiasts of the game, and it is understandable because the game has not addressed its content for quite some time already. Moreover, some fans are still speculating on Brewster's future in the game, especially as it has been used to hold together "ACNH" on its latest releases.

Read Also: Top 5 Most Popular Villagers on 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Something You Shouldn't Miss, Why?

Nintendo of America's Vice President of Public Relations, Chad Concelmo has taken to Twitter that people should not miss this 20-minute update for the game.

I know this month has been an overload of Nintendo presentations and launches, but you definitely don't want to miss this one! Make sure you block off some time to watch! https://t.co/iidxAEsxyO — Chad ConcelmOLED Model (@Chad_Concelmo) October 14, 2021



The VP did not reiterate or expound much on what to expect, but Concelmo said that despite the many releases by Nintendo for the past weeks, this new content is worth tuning into.

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' What's In Store for the Future?

The "Animal Crossing" franchise remains a special game for Nintendo and its fans, as it presents a different kind of experience from the regular simulation games available online. It has been a part of the massive pop culture now, with different partners on the simulation game and collaborations with the likes of BLACKPINK, Build-A-Bear, and more.

The game still holds a special place in the console of Nintendo Switch, as it is one of the most popular games of the hybrid console in the present time. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" also continues the franchise of the game, which started on earlier consoles of Nintendo.

Moreover, the new content is expected, as there may be a lot to do with one's island on "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," but it somehow gets repetitive for some. Fans have been demanding from the company for new content, and this next Direct event would be featuring more of the future of "Animal Crossing" for the Switch.

Nintendo's live stream for "Animal Crossing: New Horizon" direct can be found below.

Related Article: 'Animal Crossing: New Horizon' Odon Festival Items: Here's How You Can Unlock Them



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.