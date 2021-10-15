William Shatner described the Earth as "fragile" in an interview after the successful Blue Origin spaceflight that he was a part of. Shatner took part in the space company's second crewed flight, which had experienced some delays in its launch date and time.

In his interview with NBC's "Today", the "Star Trek" actor also shared his experience in the 11-minute flight and called microgravity "indescribable." Shatner likewise admitted the returning back to Earth had not been easy for his body.

Shatner is one of the four members of Blue Origin's second crewed flight, which was launched to space on October 13 at 9:49 am. The "Star Trek" actor is now the oldest person to fly to space at 90 years old. Wally Funk, one of the passengers of Blue Origin's first crewed flight, previously held the record at 82 years of age.

William Shatner Describes Earth as "Fragile"

William Shatner has shared more details and thoughts about his experience as one of the four crew members of Blue Origin's second crewed flight.

The actor, who is best known for his iconic role as Captain James T. Kirk in "Star Trek," was interviewed in NBC's "Today."

According to a report by Space, "Shatner said he was 'overwhelmed' with the view out the window of the New Shepard spacecraft and what he perceived as a contrast between the 'life' on Earth and the 'death' he saw in space."

"We need to take care of the planet, but it's so fragile," Shatner said of the planet everyone calls home.

Related Article: [BREAKING] William Shatner Blue Origin Finally Blasts Off! Spaceflight Length and Other Major Updates

Shatner Describes Experience in Space

This was the voyage of the RSS First Step today. Its mission: encounter Earth from incredible views at apogee pic.twitter.com/Gzsnkv97K9 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 13, 2021

Shatner, as well as the other three passengers of the NS-18 suborbital flight, experienced three minutes of zero gravity while in space.

"I don't want to turn somersaults. I don't want to throw Skittles. I want to look out the window," the "Star Trek," the actor said of his time in space during the interview. He also shared the experience of his body "expanding" and then floating.

Shatner said that microgravity is "indescribable." He also said that he felt no pressure in his guts, but admitted that coming back to Earth was not so easy for his body.

Blue Origin's NS-18 Mission

William Shatner is one of the four crew members of Blue Origin's second crewed mission called the NS-18. After the success of spaceflight, he is now considered the oldest person to fly to space. The record was previously held by Wally Funk, who was one of the passengers of Blue Origin's maiden crewed flight.

After delays in both launch date and time, the NS-18 was launched to space by Blue Origin's New Shepard on October 13.

According to a tweet by Blue Origin, the official launch time of the NS-18 suborbital flight is 9:49 am CDT. The capsule landed at 9:59 am CDT.

Also Read: A William Shatner AI Will Answer All Your Questions for the 'Star Trek' Actor

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.