Tesla has released an update on its mobile app. The update includes a couple of features, but it also shows that the company has made a lot of progress in delivering a remote live view from the autopilot cameras on your vehicle.

Tesla Updates Mobile App

The new update shows new widgets accessible via iOS, and it also has new Powerwall features, according to Electrek.

The update shows improvements to the app's iOS widget. It includes fast controls, Solar support, and Powerwall support, and Tesla's utility rate plans maintain them.

The utility rate plans support multiple peak periods, seasons and buy and sell energy prices.

The Powerwall's Time-Based Control mode supports the rate plans that is use the energy from Tesla's Powerwall.

This is used when power is expensive and massive from other sources when power is most affordable. The most interesting part of the app update is in the backend.

The new code shows that Tesla is currently working on letting users see the live camera view. This will be from the car's autopilot cameras through the mobile app.

Some of the code shows that the automaker is working to give users access to the feed from the four cameras out of the eight cameras around the car.

The update comes as Tesla's mobile service launched a feature that provides repairs for car owners.

Tesla mobile app is also known to help car owners limit their speed to avoid accidents.

Tesla's Sentry Mode System

The new feature would build on the automaker's existing Sentry Mode system. The feature is a surveillance system Tesla installs inside the vehicles, and it uses the autopilot cameras around them. It has been used to look after parked cars and protect them from being vandalized.

Sentry Mode videos went viral on several occasions, and the vandals had no choice but to turn themselves in after they were exposed online, according to NewsHub.

In other cases, video evidence had helped police identify the vandals and issue an arrest warrant.

The feature was created to work hand in hand with TeslaCam. TeslaCam was previously released integrated dashcam system with the same capability as the Sentry Mode system, but it is used when someone is inside the vehicle, according to Teslarati.

TeslaCam had helped several car owners with insurance claims by proving that the accidents they were involved in did happen and were not at fault.

Accidents are captured by the dashcam system and are given as evidence.

To active the TeslaCam and the Sentry Mode system, Tesla owners have to plug a storage device, SSD drive, or thumb drive inside their vehicle and activate the features in the settings.

Tesla owners had to take the storage device and connect it to a PC to see the whole footage.

However, in 2020, the automaker released a new in-car Sentry mode viewer that facilitates the footage review for car owners.

The Tesla car owners will also get to review the Sentry Mode entries from the automaker's app.

Also, Tesla is working on a feature that will allow drivers to have the ability to project their voice through the mobile app through the Pedestrian Warning Systems or PWS of the car.

The Sentry Mode system will become more effective with PWS because it can add an element of surprise for anyone who will act suspiciously around a Tesla car.

