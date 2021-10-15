You've probably already had that experience where you're using your Windows PC, and you're in the middle of a very important report, or you're in a crucial round in your game, and then it happens. You get the so-called "blue screen of death."



We won't blame you if you end up gripping fistfuls of hair in frustration or if your first instinct is to freak out at the sight of the all-blue screen. No one likes getting the blue screen of death, especially when you are in the middle of something important.



Do you know why you get the blue screen error, to begin with? More importantly, do you know how to fix it? If your answer is no to either or both of those questions, here are the answers you need to know.

The 'Blue Screen of Death': Why Do You Get It?

The Blue Screen of Death, otherwise known as BSOD, is something Windows PC users do not like to get. It is usually a sign that something has gone wrong, but you are unsure what it is exactly.

According to the HP website, the blue screen of death is a stop message or stop error that "signifies a system crash stemming from internal issues." What usually causes the BSOD are issues with the hardware or driver software.

Per an article by Business Insider, stop errors should be rare. If you get them too often, it is probably a sign that you should get professional help fixing whatever the issue is or buy a new computer altogether.

How to Fix the Blue Screen Error

Now here comes the more important question: how do you fix the blue screen of death?

Per HP, Windows automatically restarts once you get a BSOD. What happens after that is that your computer troubleshoots and repairs itself automatically. That, however, is not a guarantee that Windows can fix the problem on its own.

When Windows can't fix the problem on its own, there are a couple of things you can do yourself to stop the BSOD from happening, hopefully.

BSODs are sometimes caused by apps or software that crash. If you feel like that is the cause of your stop error, Business Insider recommends uninstalling any incompatible software that might be causing the stop message.

"Your BSOD won't definitively identify the cause, but if you get the error more than once while running a particular program, that app might be to blame," the article explains.

Should you get a BSOD while you're trying to upgrade your system, an article by Windows Central recommends redownloading your installation files.

You can also check for hard drive errors by checking the "Properties" of "C" drive. Click "Tools" and then look for "Error Checking." Your PC will give you instructions to follow so that you can check your hard drive for errors.

