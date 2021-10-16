"Squid Game" is now officially the most-watched Netflix series of all time, and it has been reported that a video game based on the South Korean series is being considered.

Squid Game Video Game

A "Squid Game" video is reportedly being considered by streaming giant Netflix, according to a report by PC Gamer.

Per the report, Netflix Asia executive Minyoung Kim has said that Netflix is looking into a video game adaptation for the South Korean series. Netflix is also considering creating consumer products based on "Squid Game."

The PC Gamer report notes that Kim did not provide details about the Squid Game video game should it be greenlit by Netflix.

What is 'Squid Game'

"Squid Game" is a nine-episode survival drama series that was released worldwide on Sept. 17.

The story of "Squid Game" revolves around a contest that will award its winner with 45.6 billion Won. The contest starts with 456 players who are from different backgrounds but have one similarity. All the players in this contest are deep in debt.

The contest itself is composed of different children's games. Those who lose said games are faced with fatal penalties.

The main cast of "Squid Game" includes Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

'Squid Game' is Most Watched Netflix Series

"Squid Game" is now the most watched series on Netflix. As of a previous Tech Times report dated Oct. 12, the total number of views for the South Korean series has reached 111 million.

Because of that, "Squid Game" has zoomed past fellow Netflix series "The Witcher" as far as a number of views are concerned. According to the PC Gamer report, "The Witcher" has a total of 76 million in terms of viewership.

The PC Gamer report notes that Netflix is still in discussion with the series' director and producer over a second season. If you have yet to watch "Squid Game," you can stream the series right now on Netflix.

