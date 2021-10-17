(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Facebook to Open 10,000 Jobs in Europe as Company Commits to 'Metaverse'

Facebook is now opening up 10,000 jobs in Europe as the company is committing towards the metaverse. There have been a lot of talks about Facebook's plans to venture into the "metaverse" and with the 10,000 jobs, this could be a huge step forward.

Facebook 'Metaverse Company'

According to Engadget, if Facebook is now going to become a "metaverse company," it is going to need major talent. Aside from just talent, it was noted that this could also include more of that particular talent on the horizon.

It was stated that the social network has now unveiled plans to add a whopping 10,000 "high-skilled" jobs that spread across the whole European Union over five years in order to build its very own virtual as well as augmented reality experiences. The recruiting drive will now hire workers in certain countries that include Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, and Spain.

Vote of Confidence for Facebook

Facebook now characterized this particular move as a certain "vote of confidence" when it comes to the European tech sector. It was noted that it has quite a large customer base, of course, but the popular social media company also pointed to certain bleeding-edge teams in a number of fields as well as certain "first class" university education.

Facebook has even touted the EU's very own "leading" policies on certain issues just like freedom of speech, transparency, and privacy despite the firm's previous run-ins with certain regulators. The tech giant, as of the moment, already has a Reality Labs office located in Cork, Ireland, and already has opened an AI research lab in France.

AI Ethics Research Center

In 2019, it was noted that Facebook partnered with the particular Technical University of Munich in order to create a certain AI ethics research center. As with a number of jobs announcements, this is also as much a public relations move as it is an actual practical investment.

It could "remind" the EU of Facebook's massive economic contribution. Nonetheless, the move still hints at the massive long-term scale of the metaverse transition. Facebook is now changing its overall direction and not just shuffling a number of resources. The big question, as of the moment, is if the metaverse would become the successor of the internet.

Facebook on European Tech

According to the story by Facebook, this is now an exciting time for European tech. The EU currently has a number of advantages that would make it a great place for tech companies in order to invest which is a large consumer market, first class universities and also crucially, top-quality talent.

It was noted that the European companies are now at the cutting edge of a number of fields, whether it's actually the German biotech helping to develop the first-ever MRNA vaccine or even the coalition of European neo-banks leading the future when it comes to finance. Epic Games "metaverse" has completed a $1 billion funding with an additional $200 million from Sony.

