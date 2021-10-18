Saudi Arabia is pushing forth an "Oil Rig" resort that would be called "THE RIG," but it has been centered on a massive glorification of the fuel mining industry that is a major contributor to the environmental crisis. The climate problems of the world have focused on reducing the use of technology and other machines on the use of combustibles like fuel and coal that harm the environment.

A lot of governments and corporations have been focusing on getting an alternative source of energy with South Korea's offshore wind farms, as well as the United States' renewables with POTUS Biden. However, countries like Saudi Arabia and some of the Middle Eastern oil superpowers are still bordering on fuel and its production.

Saudi Arabia's THE RIG

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has focused on a new tourist attraction for the country that would be intended for both the citizens of the country and foreigners. "THE RIG" is an old oil rig that was converted and transformed into a massive resort that would have a lot of amenities for its guest and visitors.



THE RIG. has three hotels with a total of 800 rooms, as well as amusement park offerings like a Ferris wheel, roller coaster, go-karts, bungee jumping, water slides, arenas, theaters, restaurants, and more. The project is a massive venture by the country's tourism board, and it focuses on a new kind of experience, to a place where the country is most famous.

The new resort oil rig is located at the Persian Gulf, which is only fitting because that is where the oil rigs are usually located, right at the middle of the large water body. It is also accessible via helicopters, ferries, or yachts that would also use fuel and emit harmful smoke from its engines.

Oil Rig Resort-What is It?

The oil rig resort has been converted to feature modern amenities for people to enjoy and relax in, as well as get acclimated to what it feels like to be on a legitimate rig. Also, it is a place intended for people to have a vacation or enjoy the place.

Environmental Concerns on THE RIG?

There are no environmental concerns yet on "THE RIG," but according to Gizmodo, it is somehow bordering on "making oil rigs look cool," and one way or another, it cites a massive concern for the project. Why is that? It is because it makes the oil rigs look and feel "appealing," but in reality, is a massive threat to the environment.

Why are oil rigs a threat to the environment? Well, because these rigs are going depths just to look for fossil fuel and other sources of these said resources to make the fuel used for cars and other machines. It takes a lot to develop fuel, and this involves coal power usage, as well as everything that comes in the process.

Now, it has no environmental red flags, other than the fact that the project is focusing on "normalizing" oil rigs as a tourist spot.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

