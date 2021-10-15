Elon Musk and Tesla have been asked by a fan regarding its "Fusion" ventures and any other details with regards to it, but Musk said that the company is already doing "solar fusion." This is from when a giant fusion reactor that is free to use is already sending down energy to the world, which only needs a receiver to store its energy and use it to power its needs.

Tesla is known for its massive take on clean energy along with other technologies available to man. From the company's full-self-driving Neural Network and AI that it has developed, up to its RADAR and laser technology to see the surroundings and ensure a safer drive for a user, Tesla has tapped into the science it is built upon.

Elon Musk, Tesla Already Achieved Fusion

Tesla and Elon Musk has already achieved fusion, and one of them is the company's simple and everyday use of an alternative power source for its Tesla Solar PV panels, Powerwall, and more.

While this sounds somehow basic and a given fact as the Sun shines down every day and is guaranteed to appear every after several hours, it is still a given scientific fact. The Sun is the world's largest fusion reactor, and it originates from its core, where hydrogen molecules are reacting to one another, forming nuclear fission.

This was after a fan has asked the clean energy CEO and one of the world's top billionaires for their plans in the future regarding a "Fusion" that would be a venture done by Tesla. The user also regarded that it would be a "sustainable energy" venture, something that would bring a different kind of fusion in the present innovations.

However, Musk has answered that the process of Tesla's Solar products already does the basics of what Fusion is and how it is processed by technology.

We already have a giant, free fusion reactor in the sky called the sun. Just catch it’s energy with PV, store in battery & you’re pretty much done. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2021

Tesla's Solar Ventures

Tesla's Solar Ventures are one of the highest regarded home solutions for alternative and sustainable energy in the country. It only fits that this is done by the company, as it advocates for clean energy.

Tesla's Solar Panels and Solar Roof offers may sound menial or basic, but it already takes part in a Fusion technology, as part of the Sun's process. The energy sent off by the Milky Way galaxy's largest star is the result of that said fusion, and Musk, together with Tesla, is only harnessing it so that it can generate energy.

Future Fusion Technologies?

Tesla and Musk are already taking part in the fusion of the Sun, and it means that both of them have already delivered on this end when it initially talked about fusion and sustainability. With this, Musk and Tesla are already bringing a high form of tech, even on a home technology venture they have.

It remains unknown if Musk or Tesla has any plans with regards to having fusion technology in the coming future.

