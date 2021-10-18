"Fortnite" Kaws skins are now available in the Item Shop of the battle royale gaming title, just in time for Halloween.

As per HighSnobiety's report, the latest crossover between a famed American designer and artist, Kaws, or Brian Donnelly in real life, comes after the massive collaboration of "Fortnite" with the high-end fashion brand, Balenciaga.

It is worth noting that "Fortnite," aside from being a popular gaming title, has been home to countless pop culture collab, which spans from fashion brands, Hollywood titles, and even sought-after Kpop artists.

'Fortnite' Kaws Skins: What to Expect

Now, the lovechild of Kaws and "Fortnite," its full skeletal body skin in the battle royale game is available in multiple colorways, such as Green, Orange, Pink, and another one carrying the natural color of bones.

What's more, the "Fortnite" skin features the iconic character of Kaws, which sports dead eyes and massive ears.

However, instead of its typical look that carries a wardrobe, this version shows the inner skeletal system of the cartoon, according to the latest report from GameSpot.

The rare crossover skin is called the "Kaws Skeleton" due to its spooky full-boned looks.

'Fortnite' x Kaws Skins

As per HypeBeast, the collaboration with "Fortnite" and Kaws was initially hinted at by releasing special cards that carried an artwork of Kaw's iconic character. Back then, "Fortnite" had yet to reveal the look of the Kaws skins, but the teaser already shows the character sporting a skeletal body.

It is to note that the "Fortnite" skin is part of the Halloween event of the battle royale game called "Fortnitemares," which includes new modes and maps with a spooky theme, as well as skins. Not to mention that the event will also be showcasing multiple short films under the Shortnitemaers film festival.

According to Dexerto, some of the Halloween-themed cosmetics include a skin of Rick Grimes from "The Walking Dead," a skin of Frankenstein's Monster, and The Mummy.

With the addition of the spooky Kaws skins in the battle royale game, "Fortnite" players should expect more Halloween-themed twists coming their way.

GameSpot suggested in the same report that the Kaws skin is expected to last until the Halloween season comes to an end.

Read Also: Google Claims Epic Games 'Fortnite' 2020 Brings Security Vulnerability in Play Store-Countersuing the Company

Fortnite Kaws Skins: How to Get

The official Twitter account of Fortnite announced that the Kaws Skeleton Outfit could be found on the Item Shop of the battle royale title.

Build all day, defend all night.



Find the KAWS Skeleton Outfit in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/OytMJOiQz7 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 18, 2021

As such, "Fornite" players will only need to head to the Item Shop of the game, wherein all of the available skins are found, to get the latest crossover with world renowned artist, Kaws.

Related Article: 'Fortnite,' Balenciaga Collab to Bring Digital and Physical Outfits for Fans and Gamers to Enjoy-How to Buy

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.