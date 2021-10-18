China launched its hypersonic missile, the answer to the nuclear war that could happen at any time. The release of the weapon has been big news for the United States, which has one of the most dominant military systems in the world.

Could this surpass the US on its "strategic" military superiority?

China's Hypersonic Missile Stuns US Officials

According to a report by The Financial Times, the recent launch of the hypersonic missile has surprised US intelligence officials. The weapon was carried by a Chinese rocket a few months ago.

Back in July and August, China said that it was preparing for the launch of the Long March 2C. It was the 77th and 79th lift-off of the rocket at that time. However, the authorities did not mention the 78th launch.

The Financial Times wrote in the same report that the hypersonic missile was released on the 78th launch, which was deemed as a "secret" operation.

The same source also added that those who were familiar with the US officials noted that the "hypersonic glide vehicle" could travel around the world. Before heading to its main target, it would roam in "low-orbit space."

In line with the launch of the nuclear weapon, the report said China had shown big progress in the development of hypersonic missiles. Moreover, the sources commented that it could be "more advanced" than what the US offers.

What the Experts Think About Hypersonic Missile

In an interview with FT, a weapons expert in the Chinese military, Taylor Fravel said that the hypersonic weapon could negate the usual defense systems of the US.

In a podcast interview, Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology analyst Ryan Fedasiuk shared about the capability of the Chinese weapon.

"The hypersonic glide vehicle element is really important, not because of its speed, which exceeds Mach five, as almost all ballistic missiles do, but because of its low flight profile which is really good at evading terrestrial-based sensors," Fedasiuk said.

Michael Shoebridge, Australia's Strategic Policy Institute director of defense, strategy, and national security, stated that the intercontinental ballistic missiles impose a huge threat to humanity through their carried weapons.

Despite seeing China's hypersonic missile as impressive, Shoebridge emphasized that the nuclear tools of the US are still impressive at attacking Chinese counterparts, News.com.au reported.

For former American defense official, Drew Thompson, the country should alter its military calculations. He also believed that the game-changing thing here is the improvement of the accuracy of the tests.

Read Also: [VIDEO] US Hypersonic Nuclear Missile That Can Travel Faster Than Sound Tested by Pentagon; Is America Up to Something?

China Prepares to Launch Fast Reactor 600

Before the launch of a hypersonic weapon happened, China announced its previous plans about this missile. According to the researchers, the tactical missile could wipe out communication lines and power supply within a 2-kilometer range in just 10 seconds.

Last May, the China Fast Reactor was reported to be launching in 2023 and 2026. This massive nuclear energy source has caught the attention of many experts all over the world.

According to the experts, what made the scientists worried about its launch was the presence of tons of uranium. In a single drop of the missile, it could potentially erase a whole region.

Related article: China's New Missile Silos Allegedly Capable of Launching Its Most Powerful ICBMs

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.