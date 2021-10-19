(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) AMD Ryzen 7000 Mobile Series 'Raphael-H' Chips Could Include the 16-core Zen4

The AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile series "Raphael-H'' chips could include the 16-core Zen4. almost three months before the launch of the new AMD Rembrandt series that is based on Zen3 architecture. An article is pointing towards details regarding its successor, the Raphael and Phoenix which are both based on Zen4.

AMD Zen4 Laptop Processor

Niceming on Twitter shared confidential information before. AMD could be introducing the 16-core Zen4 laptop processors. The rumor was then extended by Greymon55 that the series could be codenamed Raphael-H. This could provide an insight into what could happen to the laptop processor series in 2022.

According to VideoCardz, the AMD Raphael is the next-gen desktop silicon which features cores that are based on Zen4 microarchitecture. There has also not been a confirmation on the desktop core count just yet. It now, however, appears that they are currently learning how many cores the mobile variant has.

APU Series with Codename Phoenix

The series is said to be offered along with the APU series with a codename Phoenix and is to be positioned for certain entry-level up to high-end laptop designs. The rumors are also reportedly suggesting that AMD would want to enter an enthusiast mobile segment that comes with even more performance compared to Phoenix, otherwise known as Raphael-H.

It was also noted that initially, it was considered as AMD's very own move against the Intel Core series. This offers iGPUs by default but along with an introduction of other integrated GPUs to the said 95W+ segment which could have a different background altogether.

AMD Raphael Chips

AMD could also actually want to repurpose its own desktop CPU for the mobile market by offering enthusiasts performance for laptops. This could actually be a direct response towards Intel's own plans which is said to be the Alder Lake-S mobile with a 16-core chip with 45-55W TDP.

This was leaked in 2020 as a new performance segment which is known as the Alder Lake-S (H5%). In fact, the whole possibility of AMD using Raphael chips for the whole mobile segment is not really entirely new. The AMD Ryzen 7000 was spotted for the first time in a prebuilt HP desktop PCs.

Gamer Nexus on Ryzen 7000 Series Laptops

Almost one and a half years ago, Gamers Nexus shared some early information on the next-gen gaming laptop Raphael series along with a whole TDP range between 35 and 65W. With everything in mind, Raphael silicon could be offered alongside the Phoenix for Ryzen 7000H series laptops. The said details like core configurations are yet unknown.

As of the moment, however, it isn't known that both are to feature RDNA2 graphics as well as support DDR5 memory technology. The series would reportedly compete against the Intel Raptor Lake Mobile which is supposedly likely not to be expected sooner compared to the end of 2022 or early 2023 which is a year after Alder Lake Mobile.

