Safari is a browser that you can access on your iPhone, and websites using the said browser let it access your location services to know where you are.

You can turn off these prompts on your iPhone and iPad, and you can even prevent Safari from accessing location service as well.

Disabling Location Request in Safari on Your iPhone

To start, open Settings on your iPhone or iPad and scroll down to choose "Safari." After, scroll down until you see the "Settings For Websites" section and choose "Location." Once you're down, choose "Deny."

Safari will automatically block the websites from pushing the prompts that ask for your location. The browser does not allow you to keep a list of websites that can request your current location, according to HowtoGeek.

Disabling Location Services in Safari on iPhone and iPad

If you wish to prevent Safari from accessing the location service for all websites, you can disable its access. Open the Settings app on your device and choose "Privacy."

Choose "Location Services" and select "Safari Websites." Choose the "Never" option that can be seen under the "Allow Location Access."

After disabling this feature, the websites won't use the location services in Safari on your iPhone or your iPad. It is better to know if and how the apps are getting your personal information for the sake of your privacy, so it is best to review the app's privacy details before you install it on your device.

iPhone App Privacy Details

In December 2020, the iPhone app store provides "App Privacy" labels on all of the App Store listings. Using this type of information, you can make an informed decision about how the apps track you before you download them, according to MacRumors.

With iOS 14 launched in 2020, Apple started putting a better public focus on privacy issues in smartphones and the apps on them. It is a way for the tech giant to differentiate itself from the rest, and its privacy safeguards can benefit its consumers.

Until recently, the ways that apps could track you or use your data were not transparent to the consumer.

Apple wanted to change that with the App Store labels that show a label for digital privacy.

You will be able to see the privacy performance of each app, and you can decide if it fits your personal comfort level, according to PCMag.

Under the App Privacy detail, you will see the list of private information that the app's developer reported to the tech giant. There are three main sections: Data Used to Track You, Data Linked to You, and Data Not Linked to You.

The Data Used to Track You are information sued to track you throughout the different apps and websites that tech companies own. It helps advertisers create a profile based on your online behavior so they can personalize the advertisement they show you.

The Data Linked to You are information collected and linked to your identity. The apps that know your complete name and personal information collect it and link it in a database under your name.

The Data Not Linked to You are information collected but not connected to your identity. They are collected but not stored in a way that will link it with you.

Apple iOS 15's update on Safari has added new features to it. Aside from the privacy labels, you can now use its redesign toggle to give it a newer look.

You can also put the Safari address bar on top of your Apple iOS 15 software screen easily.

