Xbox Series X's Night Mode debuted along with a blue light filter, which would be best for gaming folks that spend their nights grinding on their consoles.

The October update of Xbox Series X's UI included a 4K resolution upgrade, along with its Night Mode feature, which seeks to improve the gaming experience of its users, according to DotEsports.

Xbox Series X Night Mode

The new night mode update of Xbox Series X does tons of things to improve the gaming experience of its players, including dimming both the display and the LED lights on both the console and the controller.

It is worth noting that these LED accent lights could be very bright in a pitch-black room., which could cause eye strain to some. So, having an option to dim all of them in an instant is a welcomed feature.

Xbox Series X Night Mode's Blue Light Filter

Not to mention that the Night Mode also comes with a customizable blue light filter that works on both the Xbox Series X/S gaming consoles.

Some Xbox gamers may experience sensitivity to bright LED lights and would need to filter out the eye-straining blue light.

However, it is to note that the preferences of users differ from one another--some may want a stronger blue light filter or vice versa. That said, the customizability of its intensity on Xbox's settings solves this problem.

Xbox Series X Blue Light Filter: How to Use

Thankfully, Microsoft made the blue light filter settings easy to find in the Xbox Series X.

To access the new feature and adjust it depending on your preference, go to the settings menu of the Xbox Series X or S.

Then, open the Accessibility option and select Night Mode.

After which, look for the TV & Display section, where the blue light filter settings are found.

Then, adjust the slider to set the intensity of the said filter depending on what suits you.

It is worth noting that to enable the blue light filter, you must turn on the Night Mode.

Xbox Series X Night Mode: How to Turn On

Again, go to the Night Mode settings from the Accessibility option of the Settings Menu. Then, adjust the schedule of the Night mode on the Schedule section.

Once the set start time of the Night mode comes, it will enable the blue light filter, along with the dimmer LED lights on both the console and the controller.

Blue Light: Is it Bad?

As per ProGameGuides, a study by Harvard researchers found that blue light drastically affects the production of melatonin in a person, making it "disruptive at night."

That said, blue light filters found on Android phones, Apple devices, and now the Xbox consoles should at least help slow down its ill effects.

