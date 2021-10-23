Lucid Motors is currently giving Tesla a hard time. This just shows how the giant automaker's CEO really wants to beat Elon Musk's EV technology. But, it still has a long way to go before the company can replace Tesla's position as the top electric car manufacturer.

Although this is the case, Lucid Motors still shows that it is one of the few automakers that keep its promise. The leadership of Peter Rawlinson, the California-based car developer's CEO, allows the company to compete with Rivian and other giant automakers.

To give you more idea, here are some of Tesla's rising competitor's achievements.

Lucid Motors' Successes

According to Business Insider's latest report, there are many things that Lucid Motors succeeded in that Tesla was not able to. These include the following:

Lucid Air is one of the best achievements that the company made since it was able to surpass the range of Elon Musk's most advanced electric car right now, which is the Model S. When Air was unveiled, the company said that it got 115 miles more range, as well as better acceleration speed compared to its competitor.

Another success that Lucid Motors made possible is receiving the largest SPAC deal in the EV market. After partnering with Churchill Capital IV, it was able to do this, allowing it to have a $4.5 billion fund.

Another thing that makes Lucid Motors a great contender is its ability to adapt to the major internal and industry challenges easily.

But, Tesla is still making huge efforts to maintain its position as the top American EV maker in the market. These include its Tesla FSD Beta and the delivery of its revised Model X electric cars.

Tesla Having Some Issues

Although Elon Musk's EV company is still the best electric car maker across the globe, they are still being criticized because of several issues.

Driving CA reported that one of these is the car crash problem. The National Transportation Safety Board said that the recently reported accidents involving Tesla drivers showed that most of them leave the driver's seat and occupy the passenger area, suggesting that they were using the advanced FSD before the crashes took place.

