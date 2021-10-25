Apple is facing a lawsuit after an iPhone 12 user complained about the company's refusal to repair his device. The man named Theodore A. Kim sued the tech giant for $1,383.13, which is the same value as his smartphone.

Kim bought the said phone in October 2020 in Vietnam. The smartphone model is still under warranty and is set to expire in October 2022.

Apple User Sues Cupertino Company

According to a report by Business Insider on Sunday, Oct.24, the complainant called Apple to fix his iPhone because of some issues with the SIM card. Kim was in the United States at that time.

Kim said that he delivered the device to the official Apple Store, as per the firm's request. However, Apple said that it would not fix the iPhone because it has been tampered with.

When Kim asked what could tamper with his gadget, Apple did not answer. He said that when he obtained the gadget from Apple, the SIM tray was destroyed. Moreover, he immediately sought help from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and told it that the damage happened under Apple's care.

The Cupertino giant replied that it could have fixed the iPhone if the device was really damaged under its possession. As such, the company also invalidated the ongoing warranty of the product.

The report also stated that even though Kim offered to give money for the repair of his gadget, Apple refused to do that as well. Back in June, Kim decided to write an email to Tim Cook. Since then, he has not heard any news about his message.

What Kim did the next moment was to file a lawsuit that tackles Apple's handling of his iPhone 12. The BBB complaint mentioned that the SIM tray was busted during the time Apple was repairing his device. One of the managers from the Apple Store admitted this information.

Apple is Accused of Two Patent Infringement

Besides the lawsuit that Apple is facing with the smartphone user, Apple was dealing with the recent cases about iPhone's camera lens designs and NFC technology, Phone Arena wrote in its report.

The first suit involves a situation with the company ImmerVision which claimed that the tech titan had a patent violation in 2005. It was filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware.

According to the filing, at least one from the iPhone 13 Pro and its Pro Max counterpart has specific lens structures that tweak image properties. Other Apple products could also be included in the infringement case.

The next suit tackles the technology related to a digital wallet and NFT. The complaint suggested the inclusion of the Apple Watch and iPhone. Furthermore, Apple apps such as Wallet and Apple Pay are also included.

Read Also: Apple Sued for 'Overcharging' 20 Million UK iPhone, iPad Users--30% Fee is 'Excessive' and 'Unlawful'

More Apple Lawsuits

Back in May, an iPhone 6 user named Robert Franklin sued Apple after discovering that his device has a defect reportedly on its battery. The gadget exploded, and it was believed to be the cause.

Last month, the Cupertino company faced another suit with the Apple Watch's Swipe Keyboard. According to a developer, Apple removed him from the App Store. At that time, he also said that Apple stole his app without giving due credit.

Related Article: Apple Lawsuit: M1 MacBook Pro and Air Have Display Hardware Defects, Causes Screens to Crack

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.