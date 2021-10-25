Apple is likely to face a lawsuit from the US Department of Justice, and it would be regarding the speculated Antitrust behavior of the company over time. The lawsuit was said to be two years in the making, and it has investigated suspected monopolies in business, particularly the "Big Tech"-to which it would focus on the iPhone's control.

Apple Likely to Face Antitrust Lawsuit from US DOJ

The report by The Information says that Apple is likely to face a lawsuit from the US DOJ, something that the Cupertino giant would face in the progress of the investigation as it unfolds. The report says that it is because of Apple's massive control over the iPhone and that the device itself can be a reason for an antitrust lawsuit to push through.

However, nothing is sure as of now, as this comes from reports and speculations, and there are no official statements released by Justice regarding its lawsuit against Apple. Moreover, the agency is also looking into other Big Tech companies like Google, Amazon, and more, with regards to their rule and prevalence as a tech company.

Apple Disputes over iPhone, and MORE

Apple has had many disputes on its name and history from different regulatory committees and federal agencies that have investigated its business practices, products, devices, and more. Earlier this month, Apple was still in dispute with Epic Games, particularly its App Store scrutiny that charges a massive 70-30 split for all payments made within apps under the distribution platform.

The many problems of the company have pushed different departments under its brand to have several projects to be delayed and not get any of its intended focus for the said program.

It was said that the FTC is the regulatory committee that is handling the Antitrust cases, but the US DOJ is also a part of this and could also send out investigators on its behalf. This also means that Justice can also launch probes and cases against these companies, especially if they suspect an uncompetitive behavior from these companies.

This does not take away the issue of Apple with its alleged monopolistic tactics on its iPhone device, hence the speculated Antitrust case.

Is Apple Monopolistic?

According to Mac Rumors, Apple's dispute against Epic Games has given them an upper hand, especially after the committee that oversees the lawsuit sees that the Cupertino giant is not violating the antitrust.

For now, there are no indications that Apple is monopolistic; however, this does not mean that investigation would stop for Apple shortly.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

