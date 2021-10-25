Warner Bros.' Smash Bros clone game known as "Multiversus" is rumored to include iconic characters, such as Batman from DC, Gandalf from "The Lord of the Rings", Shaggy from" Scooby-Doo"--to name a few.

According to VentureBeat, the rumors regarding the fighter game of Warner Bros. comes after the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" already released its last character on Oct. 19.

The last playable character in the crowded "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" was Sora from the "Kingdom Hearts," which is also the 12th DLC character in the fighter game.

Other DLC characters on "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" are Steve and Alex from "Minecraft," Joker from "Persona 5," and Kazuya from "Tekken"-- among others.

That said, there are already 82 playable fighters in the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."

Warner Bros. Smash Bros-Like Game 'Multiversus'

Now, rumors are suggesting that Warner Bros. is working to fill the gap that Smash Bros. will be leaving behind with its last downloadable character.

Not to mention that Nickelodeon even has its own version of the fighter game that goes by the name "All-Star Brawl."

The all-star fighter gaming title of Warner Bros., Multiversus, is reportedly featuring characters like Tom and Jerry and Johnny Bravo, according to PCGamer's report.

It is worth noting that Warner Bros. has yet to announce the existence of such a gaming platform. However, some reports are saying that WB Interactive is already testing "Multiversus" to a select number of its fans.

Thus, it just goes to show that the earlier rumors that the developer of the "Mortal Kombat," NetherRealm Studios, will work on "Multiversus" turns out to be inaccurate. Instead, WB Interactive seems to be the studio behind the rumored fighter game.

On top of that, VentureBeat further noted in the same report that WB Interactive is also considering making the all-star game a free-to-play title.

Warner Bros. 'Multiversus' Characters

So far, the initial characters of the Multiversus are the following:

Mad Max from DC Comics

Johnny Bravo

Batman from DC Comics as well

Tom & Jerry from the show of the same name

Gandalf from "The Lord of the Rings"

Fred Flinstone from the sitcom, "The Flinstones"

Shaggy from "Scooby-Doo"

However, some reports are also suggesting that Warner Bros. could also include some of the characters from its "Space Jam" franchise, along with some NBA icons.

The initial list of rumored characters is only a minute fraction of all of the possible Warner Bros. icons that could be included in a "Smash Bros." clone.

As such, the unannounced "Multiversus" fighter game could be expected to home countless characters in the future if WB Interactive successfully pulls it off.

