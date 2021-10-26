(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Sony Xperia Pro-I Costs $700 Less than Predecessor | Is Getting the RX100 VII Camera Sensor Worth It at $1,800?

Sony has just recently revealed the Xperia Pro-I which is a massive phone that also demands quite a huge price. The good thing, however, is that it costs $700 compared to the Xperia Pro which was sold at $2,500.

Designed for Video Professionals

According to the story by Engadget, the device is definitely a device that was designed for video professionals. As of the moment, it was noted that the new device is the second professional-grade smartphone that is designed to directly appeal to those photography enthusiasts.

The headline reportedly features the Xperia Pro-I with the 1-inch sensor that was borrowed directly from the company's own RX 100 VII point-and-shoot camera, which already costs $1,299.99 as per Sony. This is definitely a much larger sensor than most people can find on other phones.

Pixel 6 Pro vs Xperia Pro-I

In order to put things in perspective, the main sensor on the Pixel 6 Pro features a certain pixel touch of 1.2µm. By contrast, however, the main sensor on the Xperia Pro-I has 2.4µm-sized pixels. This makes it much better when it is in low light environments.

It is reportedly also capable of shooting 12-bit RAW files and also native 4K videos at a massive 120 frames per second along with eye-detection auto-focus. When it comes to auto-focus, it reportedly comes along with 315 points that cover about 90% of the frame itself.

Xperia Pro-I Uses BIONZ X Imaging Processors

It was noted that the Xperia Pro-I also includes one of Sony's very own BIONZ X imaging processors. This gives it the ability to be able to shoot up to 20 frames per second both with auto-exposure and auto-focus enabled.

The notably fast readout speed of the sensor actually allows it to be able to avoid a rolling shutter effect. This is a feature that Sony notes help the Pro-I stand out compared to other phones that have 1-inch sensors just like the Mi 11 Ultra.

Sony Specs

Those particular handsets also do not have phase-detection autofocus just like the Xperia Pro-I. It was stated that complimenting the 1-inch sensor is another 24mm lens that is made from glass tand can be switched between f/2.0 and f/4.0 apertures.

Sony also reportedly went with an aspherical design in order to make the optics as small as possible. It was stated that flanking the primary camera is a certain 16mm ultrawide camera as well as a 50mm telephoto camera.

Announcement of the Xperia Pro-I

Sony notes that it chose that particular lens arrangement after consulting along with photographers who told the company that they actually wanted a setup that was able to match their collection of prime lenses. Once users get past the camera, the Xperia Pro-I is said to be essentially a souped-up Xperia 1 III.

As for if the price is worth it, it is definitely more affordable than the Xperia Pro so it could be best for those that wanted to get the Xperia Pro but didn't want to spend $2,500.

