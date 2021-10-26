Nintendo recently launched the new Switch Online Expansion pack with the arrival of the 13.1.0 update. It is currently available now especially for users who want to explore more classic games coming from Sega Genesis, NES, N64, and SNES.

There's more to come about the new changes which will also allow game data backup through cloud storage. In addition, the platform will grant the players access to the Switch mobile app and more.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Pricing

According to a report by Nintendo Life, the latest update has brought added support for the Switch Online and Expansion Pack. Along with this release, the gaming company also introduced several stability improvements for the user's experience.

For the pricing of the plan, the basic one will cost $4 per month. For three months, you can pay $8 and $20 for the annual subscription.

If you want to purchase the family plan, it will cost you $35. Up to eight people will be allowed to access online games with this package.

With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, you can now play more old games from traditional consoles such as Genesis and N64. Since this is a new plan, it would charge more than the usual plan.

For the individual membership, it will be priced at $50 per year. Meanwhile, the family plan will cost $80.

#NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack is now available on #NintendoSwitch.



Join to access:

- A selection of #Nintendo64 & SEGA Genesis games

- #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC starting 11/5 at no additional cost



Learn more: https://t.co/n0RCoq6Yue pic.twitter.com/Gz3xwqI4OR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 26, 2021

N64 Games on Nintendo's Expansion Pack

The Expansion Pack plan is available starting on Oct.25. Here are some of the classic N64 games that you can play on your Switch console, according to CNET.

"Dr. Mario 64"

"Mario Kart 64"

"Mario Tennis"

"Sin & Punishment"

"Star Fox 64"

"Super Mario 64"

"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time"

"WinBack: Covert Operations"

"Yoshi's Story"

Nintendo announced that it would add more games in the future such as "Pokemon Snap," "Paper Mario," "Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards," "Mario Golf," "F-Zero X," and "The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask."

At the time of the announcement, the company did not disclose the particular launch dates for these games.

Nintendo's Expansion Pack Welcomes SEGA Games

Besides N64 games, you can access many options for Sega-focused titles through Switch's Online expansion update.

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

List of SNES Games in Switch Online

This time, you don't need to avail the Switch Expansion Pack to play these SNES games. Here's a full list of them:

Bombuzal

Breath of Fire

Breath of Fire 2

Brawl Brothers

Caveman Ninja (aka Joe & Mac)

Claymates

Demon's Crest

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble

Doomsday Warrior

F-Zero

Jelly Boy

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby's Dream Course

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Kirby Super Star

Magical Drop 2

Mario's Super Picross

Natsume Championship Wrestling

Operation Logic Bomb

Panel de Pon

Pilotwings

Pop'n TwinBee

Prehistorik Man

Psycho Dream

Spanky's Quest

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Stunt Race FX

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Ghouls'n Ghosts

Super Mario All-Stars

Super Mario World

Super Mario Kart

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer

Super Tennis

Super Valis IV

The Ignition Factor

The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past

The Peace Keepers

Tuff E Nuff

Wild Guns

Yoshi's Island

NES Games in Nintendo Switch Online

Adventures of Lolo

Balloon Fight

Baseball

Blaster Master (SP)

City Connection

Clu Clu Land

Crystalis

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr.

Donkey Kong 3

Double Dragon

Double Dragon 2: The Revenge

Dr. Mario (SP)

Eliminator Boat Duel

Excitebike

Fire 'n Ice (aka Solomon's Key 2)

Ghosts'n Goblins (SP)

Gradius (SP)

Ice Climber

Ice Hockey

Journey to Silius

Kid Icarus (SP)

Kirby's Adventure (SP)

Kung-Fu Heroes

Mario Bros.

Metroid (SP)

Mighty Bomb Jack (SP)

NES Open Tournament Golf

Nightshade

Ninja Gaiden (SP)

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Pro Wrestling

Punch-Out!!

River City Ransom

Rygar

S.C.A.T: Special Cybernetic Attack Team

Shadow of the Ninja

Soccer

Solomon's Key

Star Soldier (SP)

StarTropics

Super Dodge Ball

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3 (SP)

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

The Immortal

The Legend of Zelda (SP)

Tecmo Bowl

Tennis

TwinBee (SP)

Vice: Project Doom

Volleyball

Vs. Excitebike

Wario's Woods

Wrecking Crew

Yoshi

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (SP)

