Nintendo recently launched the new Switch Online Expansion pack with the arrival of the 13.1.0 update. It is currently available now especially for users who want to explore more classic games coming from Sega Genesis, NES, N64, and SNES.
There's more to come about the new changes which will also allow game data backup through cloud storage. In addition, the platform will grant the players access to the Switch mobile app and more.
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Pricing
According to a report by Nintendo Life, the latest update has brought added support for the Switch Online and Expansion Pack. Along with this release, the gaming company also introduced several stability improvements for the user's experience.
For the pricing of the plan, the basic one will cost $4 per month. For three months, you can pay $8 and $20 for the annual subscription.
If you want to purchase the family plan, it will cost you $35. Up to eight people will be allowed to access online games with this package.
With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, you can now play more old games from traditional consoles such as Genesis and N64. Since this is a new plan, it would charge more than the usual plan.
For the individual membership, it will be priced at $50 per year. Meanwhile, the family plan will cost $80.
#NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack is now available on #NintendoSwitch.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 26, 2021
Join to access:
- A selection of #Nintendo64 & SEGA Genesis games
- #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC starting 11/5 at no additional cost
Learn more: https://t.co/n0RCoq6Yue pic.twitter.com/Gz3xwqI4OR
N64 Games on Nintendo's Expansion Pack
The Expansion Pack plan is available starting on Oct.25. Here are some of the classic N64 games that you can play on your Switch console, according to CNET.
-
"Dr. Mario 64"
-
"Mario Kart 64"
-
"Mario Tennis"
-
"Sin & Punishment"
-
"Star Fox 64"
-
"Super Mario 64"
-
"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time"
-
"WinBack: Covert Operations"
-
"Yoshi's Story"
Nintendo announced that it would add more games in the future such as "Pokemon Snap," "Paper Mario," "Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards," "Mario Golf," "F-Zero X," and "The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask."
At the time of the announcement, the company did not disclose the particular launch dates for these games.
Nintendo's Expansion Pack Welcomes SEGA Games
Besides N64 games, you can access many options for Sega-focused titles through Switch's Online expansion update.
-
Castlevania: Bloodlines
-
Contra: Hard Corps
-
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
-
Ecco the Dolphin
-
Golden Axe
-
Gunstar Heroes
-
Musha
-
Phantasy Star IV
-
Ristar
-
Shining Force
-
Shinobi 3
-
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
-
Streets of Rage 2
-
Strider
List of SNES Games in Switch Online
This time, you don't need to avail the Switch Expansion Pack to play these SNES games. Here's a full list of them:
-
Bombuzal
-
Breath of Fire
-
Breath of Fire 2
-
Brawl Brothers
-
Caveman Ninja (aka Joe & Mac)
-
Claymates
-
Demon's Crest
-
Donkey Kong Country
-
Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest
-
Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble
-
Doomsday Warrior
-
F-Zero
-
Jelly Boy
-
Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
-
Kirby's Dream Course
-
Kirby's Dream Land 3
-
Kirby Super Star
-
Magical Drop 2
-
Mario's Super Picross
-
Natsume Championship Wrestling
-
Operation Logic Bomb
-
Panel de Pon
-
Pilotwings
-
Pop'n TwinBee
-
Prehistorik Man
-
Psycho Dream
-
Spanky's Quest
-
Star Fox
-
Star Fox 2
-
Stunt Race FX
-
Super Baseball Simulator 1.000
-
Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
-
Super Ghouls'n Ghosts
-
Super Mario All-Stars
-
Super Mario World
-
Super Mario Kart
-
Super Metroid
-
Super Punch-Out
-
Super Puyo Puyo 2
-
Super Soccer
-
Super Tennis
-
Super Valis IV
-
The Ignition Factor
-
The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past
-
The Peace Keepers
-
Tuff E Nuff
-
Wild Guns
-
Yoshi's Island
Read Also: All-Time Best Memory Cards For Nintendo Switch: How to Change Your SD Card and How to Transfer Downloaded Games to it
NES Games in Nintendo Switch Online
-
Adventures of Lolo
-
Balloon Fight
-
Baseball
-
Blaster Master (SP)
-
City Connection
-
Clu Clu Land
-
Crystalis
-
Donkey Kong
-
Donkey Kong Jr.
-
Donkey Kong 3
-
Double Dragon
-
Double Dragon 2: The Revenge
-
Dr. Mario (SP)
-
Eliminator Boat Duel
-
Excitebike
-
Fire 'n Ice (aka Solomon's Key 2)
-
Ghosts'n Goblins (SP)
-
Gradius (SP)
-
Ice Climber
-
Ice Hockey
-
Journey to Silius
-
Kid Icarus (SP)
-
Kirby's Adventure (SP)
-
Kung-Fu Heroes
-
Mario Bros.
-
Metroid (SP)
-
Mighty Bomb Jack (SP)
-
NES Open Tournament Golf
-
Nightshade
-
Ninja Gaiden (SP)
-
Ninja JaJaMaru-kun
-
Pro Wrestling
-
Punch-Out!!
-
River City Ransom
-
Rygar
-
S.C.A.T: Special Cybernetic Attack Team
-
Shadow of the Ninja
-
Soccer
-
Solomon's Key
-
Star Soldier (SP)
-
StarTropics
-
Super Dodge Ball
-
Super Mario Bros.
-
Super Mario Bros. 2
-
Super Mario Bros. 3 (SP)
-
Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
-
The Immortal
-
The Legend of Zelda (SP)
-
Tecmo Bowl
-
Tennis
-
TwinBee (SP)
-
Vice: Project Doom
-
Volleyball
-
Vs. Excitebike
-
Wario's Woods
-
Wrecking Crew
-
Yoshi
-
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (SP)
Related Article: Nintendo Switch Online Leaks for Game Boy Integration is Growing Stronger
This article is owned by Tech Times
Written by Joseph Henry