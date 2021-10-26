GM Chevy Bolts could soon resume production this November. Recently, the giant Tesla competitor announced that it stopped manufacturing its advanced EV model because of fire risks.

The issue started when some consumers complained that their Chevy Bolts' batteries were catching fire, which forced General Motors to recall its electric cars.

Now, GM said that the production for its popular Chevy Bolts would be back on track on Nov. 1. The announcement was made a few weeks after the giant automaker received almost $2 billion from the South Korean battery developer, LG Electronics.

"LG is a valued and respected supplier to GM, and we are pleased to reach this agreement," said GM's Vice President for Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, Shilpan Amin.

He added that they are GM and LG Electronics are now working together to replace the affected batteries with new ones.

GM Chevy Bolts To Resume Production

According to The Verge's latest report, GM's decision to bring back Chevy Bolts productions would greatly help the company since more consumers now prefer EV models over traditional cars.

General Motors recalled its Chevy Bolts models back in 2017, 2019, as well as 2020. Because of the reported fire issues, GM decided to release a purported preventive fix in May.

This solution involves installing software that would monitor early signs of a fire in the battery back. General Motors is also doing other things to enhance its EV service.

These include GM's new plans to overtake Tesla when it comes to EV distribution in the United States and Canada. On the other hand, the new GM Ultium Electric Motors are also expected to be integrated into Buick Electra, as well as Hummer EV.

GM Chevy Bolts Still Banned in Parking Facilities?

Inside EVs reported that some parking facilities are still banning GM's Chevy Bolts because of fire risk.

These parking areas include those in Nashville, Charleston, and other places in the United States. Consumers posted some photos showing that the parking spaces in the mentioned areas have already put the warning signs to prohibit the popular EV model of General Motors.

For more news updates about GM and other giant electric car manufacturers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

