Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is still unavailable yet. However, some leakers claimed that the rumored device could soon arrive in the market because of new evidence.

This new handset from the giant Apple competitor has already leaked a few weeks ago. Based on the recent speculations, the new device could be released this coming 2022.

Most of the reliable leakers said that the actual launch date of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could happen this coming January 11, 2022. However, some rumors believe it is unlikely to happen since the giant tech manufacturer did not confirm it at the recent Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2.

But, the smartphone creator explained that the new Galaxy S21 FE was not unveiled because there were some production issues and delays. The company also confirmed that it would reschedule the launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Release's New Evidence

According to Toms Guide's latest report, new evidence started to appear, suggesting that the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is near. The new details came from a leaker named Roland Quandt.

In his tweet, he provided a link to the official Samsung Support Page, which features the new model number SM-G990B/DS. Many experts claimed that this device code specifically belongs to the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE.

Nobody’s is going to talk about that they is Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, that phone isn’t even out yet :/. So you are telling that this Phone is actually happening and it is going to release? — SaadPlayz (@isaadplayz) October 24, 2021

Various enthusiasts claimed that the latest model code acquired from the official Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is an essential detail right now, especially since the device's official launch is delayed.

Aside from the new version of the Galaxy S21, some leakers also provide new details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22. These include the alleged new tempered glass screen, as well as a thicker physical design.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's Updates

The new Galaxy S21 FE is not the only gadget that the tech giant manufacturer is focusing on. The Apple competitor also announced that it is already releasing the November security enhancements for its current Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The first consumers to receive this new update are in Germany. However, Samsung said that more countries and regions would soon be included in the latest security updates.

This new release pattern is quite unusual for some smartphone experts since the security features already rolled out last Oct. 25. This means that the first consumers would see the security enhancements as early as Nov. 1.

For more news updates about Samsung and other giant smartphone creators, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

