The giant editing software provider is developing a new Adobe Photoshop feature. This new AI-powered capability could change your model's pose using PS without compromising the quality of the image. Some critics also claimed that this new function could arrive in Adobe Spark.



As of the moment, many professional photographers and videographers are relying on PS and other editing tools whenever their human subjects can't provide the pose they prefer.

However, the photo outputs they create are usually unrealistic since their edits are quite noticeable on the images.

If you are one of the professionals in the creative industry suffering from this issue, then Adobe's new AI-powered feature called "Project Strike a Pose" would certainly interest you.

This was revealed in the latest Adobe MAX creative conference's "Sneaks" session, which is the part of the event where the company confirms its most cutting-edge technology.

Adobe Photoshop's New 'Project Strike a Pose'

According to TechCrunch's latest report, the new Project Strike a Pose feature is powered by Adobe's Sensei AI platform. Thanks to this integration, the new PS function can automatically generate a new image based on the original model's pose.

You can use this new Photoshop feature by combining your model's image with another photo of a person that properly executed your preferred pose. Photographers and editors can even do the pose they want themselves and then use their images to correct their model's final photo output.

With the arrival of Adobe MAX 2021, consumers were able to know more about the new enhancements integrated by the company into Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and its other editing tools.

In other news, Adobe Premiere Pro Beta received a new feature that allows editors to make color corrections in a single click.

Other Photoshop Enhancements

GSM Arena reported that the popular Adobe Photoshop also received other enhancements.

These include the editing software's web browser version. This means that creatives can now access a PSD file using Google Chrome and other popular browsing services.

However, since this is not the actual software, the editing support would be limited. If you want to see more details, you can visit this link.

