Warner Bros. "Multiversus" leak included new characters in the "Smash Bros"-like game, such as "Rick & Morty," and "Adventure Time."

The "Smash Bros"-like game of Warner Bros. that goes by the name "Multiversus" has yet to be confirmed by the entertainment giant, but leaks have been suggesting that it is in the works.

Warner Bros 'Multiversus'

As per the report by TheGamer, rumors have been floating here and there suggesting that Warner Bros. is creating a Smash Bros. clone that would feature numerous characters from the giant entertainment studio.

Some of the reports even claimed that the developer of iconic games like "Mortal Kombat" and "Injustice," NetherRealm Studios," will be working with Warner Bros. for the same fighter game.

However, the latest reports have dispelled earlier rumors, noting that WB Interactive will be developing the rumored "Multiversus," according to ComicBook.com's report.

On top of that, some reports previously suggested that the initial roster of characters in the fighter game will include Batman, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Gandalf from "The Lord of the Rings"--among others.

In addition, ComicBook.com said in the same report that all of this information about "Multiversus" has yet to be verified by any proof coming from official sources. However, the latest leak could be the nearest confirmation that we are getting for now.

Warner Bros 'Multiversus' Leak

A Twitter user that goes by the name HungryBox, who is also an insider of "Super Smash Bros" released the leak about the rumored "Multiversus" game on Twitter.

The leak included a screenshot that listed some of the characters that will eventually show up in the upcoming rumored Warner Bros. game.

The screenshot further confirmed initial reports saying that Batman, Gandalf, and Tom and Jerry are likely to be included in the game.

'Multiversus' Leak Adds 'Rick & Morty,' 'Adventure Time,' Characters

What's more, the leak even provided additional characters, such as Finn and Jake from "Adventure Time," Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, and Superman from DC Comics, Rick Sanchez from "Rick & Morty," and even Bugs Bunny from "Looney Toons."

y’all thought I was lying, huh?



Warner Bros Multiversus



Character select screen. There seem to be levels and fighter type icons



-Stephen Universe

-Adventure Time

-Batman / Harley Quinn

-Superman / WW

-Gandalf

-Rick & Morty

-Tom & Jerry

-Bugs Bunny

-New Char (top left) pic.twitter.com/laYwgn4kiv — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) October 27, 2021

Read Also: 'Fortnite,' 'Rick and Morty' Crossover Coming to Chapter 2 Season 7 - Superman Also Seen at the Loading Screen

Warner Bros. Copyright Claim

On top of that, what also heightened the speculations that the said leak is actually true is the swift move of Warner Bros. to claim copyright for the screenshot.

As of writing the tweet from HungryBox already contains the text: "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

TheGamer further said in the same report that it is unusual for a company to take down fake renders as it usually falls under the category of "fan art."

As such, some folks out there are already taking the takedown from Warner Bros. as confirmation that a "Smash Bros."-like game is actually in the works.

Related Article: 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' DLC is Not Travis Touchdown, Characters like Crash Bandicoot, Sora, Master Chief Still in Play

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.