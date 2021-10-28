Sony has revealed in the latest earnings call that roughly 13.4 million PS5 consoles have been sold so far.

Engadget reports that Sony PlayStation 5 sales have remained largely consistent ever since the console was released last year. The company managed to sell 3.3 million units in fiscal Q2 alone, which is over a million more than what they sold last quarter.

Furthermore, game sales for Sony also saw a steady increase, topping out at 76.4 million units. This is over 13 million units more compared to the previous quarter, which the company says is caused largely by third-party game sales.

But while PS5 sales increased, sales of their last-generation PS4 console have dropped significantly.

In the earnings call, only 200,000 PS4 units were sold during the same time. This is down a massive 300,000 units from last quarter's half a million units sold in total.

However, Sony also revealed that great PS5 sales didn't exactly translate to bigger profits. That's because of a dropoff in the sale of first-party games on their platforms. This is where Microsoft and Xbox largely have Sony PlayStation beat so far, as per the latest numbers.

In total, Sony's profit was down 21% year-on-year because of this, IGN reported. Of the $5.86 billion total revenue they made, the company was only able to make a profit of $0.751 billion--a relatively tiny fraction.

You can check out the presentation (and the figures within) yourself by going to the Sony website and viewing or downloading the relevant files.

Sony PS5 Sales Remain Strong--But Why Are They Still Hard To Find?

This is no longer news to you if you're a gamer at this day and age--PS5 consoles are still very hard to find in stock anywhere. So, how did Sony come to claim that console sales remained strong?

The answer is simple: demand has remained high. It's so high that even Sony themselves never anticipated it, according to a Forbes report. And this demand is evident in the way the market has behaved since the current-gen console launched.

While there's barely any stock at big-name retailers such as Best Buy or Amazon, there seems to be a flood of the new Sony consoles on other online marketplaces such as eBay.

Current eBay pricing at the time of this writing ranges from as little as under $700 to as much as over $1,000 for a brand-new Sony PS5 unit, be it a digital or a disc version.

What this means with regards to demand is that people are willing to pay exorbitant amounts to get their hands on hardware whose retail price is far below current street pricing.

Sony initially put the PlayStation 5's SRP at $399 for the all-digital edition and $499 for the one with the Blu-Ray drive. Just compare those prices, and you'll see sky-high demand in action.

The company has been trying its hardest to keep up with the demand, reassuring gamers that they are ramping up their production. But until those PS5 stocks come, Sony will keep selling units.

