'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Launch Date: Game Modes and Dark Aether WWII Expansion, and Other New Content

"Call of Duty: Vanguard," recently dubbed as "Call of Duty: 2021," is finally arriving as Activision confirms its release date, as well as the period of the new shooting title's Preseason.

You hype this game more than any other YouTuber/Content creator 😂😂, you better be getting that bag from Activision lol — ً (@drilleh) October 27, 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, many players, especially leakers, provided some interesting theories about the new version of the game. But, all the questions of gamers will be answered since the exact details, such as new game modes and other in-game content, are confirmed.

"A blockbuster Campaign, 12 Operators, and 20 Multiplayer Maps by Sledgehammer Games, as well as a Treyarch-developed Zombies mode with Vanguard's launch," said one of Activision's staff via its official "Call of Duty" website.

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Details

According to Engadget's latest report, the new "Call of Duty: Vanguard" would reach more players since it doesn't actually cover a lot of console storage. Gamers only need to use around 93 GB, which is quite smaller compared to other shooting titles that need around 200 GB.

1 week until Call Of Duty Vanguard



2 weeks until Battlefield 2042 early access



6 weeks until Halo Infinite



BRACE YOURSELVES! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9TUqqGhEgV — FRANKINSTILL 🧟‍♂️🎃🦇 (@InstillTV2) October 28, 2021

Also Read: 'Call of Duty' Anti-Cheat Software Ricochet Is Already In Cheatmakers' Hands--Report

Meanwhile, Activision's official website provided the exact details of the game's new version. These include the following:

(Oct. 28 to Nov. 2) "Call of Duty: Vanguard" preorders for PC and console.

(Nov. 5) The first launch of the game.

(Nov. 5 to Dec. 2) Start of "Vanguard" Preseason. During this period, "Black Ops Cold War" players can access "Vanguard" Tiers.

(Nov. 30 to Dec. 30) Final days of the popular Verdansk map.

(Dec. 20) "Call of Duty: Vanguard" Season 1 starts, offering new MP maps, as well as exclusive access to the "Call of Duty: Warzone" Pacific server for 24 hours.

Castle and Dome from Call of Duty: World at War look amazing in #Vanguard 😍 pic.twitter.com/46KFpycYJc — Good Boy (@MrTLexify) October 28, 2021

All these new game updates clearly show that Activision is leveling up its title service. In other news, the giant game publisher is also expected to release "Call of Duty 2022," which could be called "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2."

On the other hand, Activision is allegedly bringing back the popular Realism BR mode in "Call of Duty: Warzone," but SBMM might not be integrated.

Other Details of 'Vanguard'

The new "Call of Duty: Vanguard" is expected to offer a better gaming experience compared to its predecessors. To give you more ideas, here are the hardcore and core game modes you can expect:

Kill Confirmed

Domination

Free for All

Team Deathmatch

Search & Destroy

Hardpoint

Patrol

Aside from the mentioned title modes above, the new "The Dark Aether," the most awaited zombie mode, is expected to expand in the WWII setup.

On the other hand, Activision is also expected to allow players to have different matches every single time since the new title version of "Call of Duty" focuses on an objective-based playstyle. You can click this link to see more details.

For more news updates about "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and other popular shooting games, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: "Call of Duty: Vanguard" Reveals Launch Trailer, Launch Time

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.