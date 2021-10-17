"Call of Duty: Vanguard," the latest installment of the popular "CoD" video game series, has revealed its launch trailer as well as the game's exact launch time.

"Call of Duty: Vanguard" is expected to be released on November 5. The launch time of the global rollout for the game has not yet been announced as of press time.

The game is the 18th installment to the franchise. It is also the latest installment to feature a World War II storyline. Upon its release, "Vanguard" will be playable on various consoles, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Launch Trailer

"Call of Duty: Vanguard" has revealed a launch trailer ahead of the November 5 release of the game. The trailer can be viewed on YouTube.

According to a report by GameSpot, the game's launch trailer features music from Jack White of The Stripes. The trailer also "focuses on how Vanguard has three main modes-campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies," per the report.

The trailer likewise highlights the addition of the game's weapons and other elements to the free-to-play "Call of Duty: Warzone."

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Launch Time

The game's exact launch time on the day of its release has likewise been revealed. For players in North America, these are the specific launch times to take note of:

9 p.m. PT (November 4)

10 p.m. PT (November 4)

11 p.m. CT (November 4)

12 a.m. ET (November 5)

Players outside North America can expect the "CoD" game to be released at midnight of November 5, local time.

Per the GameSpot report, the PC version of the game still has no launch time as of press time. However, players can expect a simultaneous global rollout.

What is 'Call of Duty: Vanguard'?

"Call of Duty: Vanguard" is a first-person shooter game and this year's installment to the popular "CoD" video game franchise. Overall, the game is the 18th installment in the series. It is also the latest "CoD" game to feature a World War II storyline.

"Vanguard" will have three main modes. The first of which is the single-player campaign mode. The game will also have a multiplayer mode as well as the much-loved Zombies mode.

The multiplayer mode is known as "Champion Hill" and has been previewed to players via the "Call of Duty: Vanguard" Alpha preview.

The Zombies mode, on the other hand, has been developed by Treyarch and features a map called "Der Anfang." The story of this mode serves as the prequel to "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's" Dark Aether storyline, according to a separate report by GameSpot.

Upon its release, "Vanguard" will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

