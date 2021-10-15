"Call of Duty" players were greeted by the news that the massively popular first-person shooter is implementing a new anti-cheat software called Ricochet. However, it's apparently already in danger of getting cracked.

According to GamesRadar, Ricochet has been leaked out and is already in the hands of several cheat makers wanting to circumvent its defenses.

A Twitter user named @AntiCheatPD tweeted that the kernel driver for the new "Call of Duty" anti-cheat solution has been leaked and is already being "reversed" by so-called P2C developers:

Unfortunately, the kernel driver for @CallofDuty new Anti-cheat called RICOCHET got leaked today, and P2C devs are already reversing it, this is already very bad. pic.twitter.com/Vb8f3eXx5b — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) October 14, 2021

As of this writing, the "Call of Duty" site ModernWarfare claims that the Ricochet anti-cheat drivers have already spread to public forums, from its initial start in more private internet groups.

Should this leak prove to be accurate, it could spell doom for the still-ongoing battle against rampant cheating in modern "Call of Duty" games, specifically the free-to-play battle royale title "Call of Duty Warzone."

This could also be bad news for the upcoming game "Call of Duty Vanguard," which was recently announced as the new title in the series.

Ricochet Anti-Cheat: How Effectively Does It Promise To Be?

According to the official "Call of Duty" blog, Ricochet is designed to be a "robust" and "multifaceted" solution to fight to cheat.

The developers are promising to be focused on "fighting unfair play." To do this, they claim that they're going to use a host of server-side tools that monitor analytics. With this, they claim that they're going to be able to spot cheaters and likely catch them red-handed.

Read also: 'Call of Duty' 2022 Release is Going to be 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2': Reports

Rampant Cheating

The "Call of Duty" series has been no stranger to rampant cheating from players who just don't want to play fair. And in recent times, it seems like the problem has become way worse.

It's gotten bad enough already that "Call of Duty Vanguard," despite still having not been released fully yet, already has a cheating problem, reports NME. Granted, the build that players got to try ahead of release is an early build without dedicated anti-cheating software. However, it still shows how bad the issues are.

As of late, the "Call of Duty" series is one of the most afflicted games out there suffering from widespread cheating, which prompts the use of anti-cheating software such as Ricochet.

A Few Issues

One thing to note about the new "Call of Duty" anti-cheat system is that it is designed as a "kernel level" anti-cheat software. What this means is that it needs to access a lot of files from the host computer to track cheaters and catch them.

The only problem is that kernel-level software can potentially make game performance suffer because sometimes, they're designed to work in the background even if the game isn't running.

As per the original GamesRadar report, Ricochet will only work when "Call of Duty" is open. But when everything is already released, frame rate and stuttering issues will be the least of gamers' worries when they're getting headshot by cheaters from behind walls.

Related: Biggest PC Titles That Have Problems With Cheaters And Hackers; Developers Respond In Their Own Way

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.