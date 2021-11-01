Amazon: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Models Now at Less Than $100 Discount

Bose QuietComfort 35 II is now available on Amazon, and this could be an early grab for audiophiles. Currently, the Bluetooth wireless wearable can be purchased at a huge discount that customers could enjoy during its sales week.

It's no wonder how people miss the Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) feature with this one. Given that the world offers a wider selection of high-quality headphones, fans shouldn't miss this time to obtain one.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II on Amazon

According to a report by Phone Arena, Amazon is now offering one of the oldest Bose pairs at a discounted price of less than $100 of their actual price. Before, a pair of QuietComfort 35 II wearable cost $299. You can also choose between the black and silver option.

For just $199, the e-commerce giant is allowing Bose fans to have a trip down memory lane with this hot deal. For a 33% discount, customers could now have the chance to purchase a budget wireless headphone that is said to have an outstanding ANC feature.

Furthermore, you could play your favorite music for up to 20 hours of playback time. Bose QuietComfort 35 was still quite impressive despite its launch several years ago.

The second-gen wearable can accompany you to any place while providing seamless connectivity to your Android and iOs smartphones. In addition, you can also experience extreme comfort while wearing it in your ears.

Willing customers who want to buy this item should pay attention to this Amazon deal. With the approaching Black Friday deals, there's a chance that you can find better choices, but still, these Bose headphones have an amazing set of features that you can see in other products.

What to Choose Between Beats and AirPods?

Tech Radar reported on Sunday, Oct.31, that Apple's AirPods and Beats wearables were previously sold. There's a chance that you might have a difficult time choosing what to purchase between these two products.

The tech site added that Apple's gadgets are more expensive compared to the Beats wearables. To start, the Cupertino giant is offering its lowest price for the Apple AirPods 2 at $129.

If you are thinking of purchasing premium headphones, you could go for AirPods Max, which sits at $549.

On the other hand, Beats will be more suited for those who want to save some money. The Beats Solo Pro and Beats Studio 3 cost $299.95 and $349, respectively. Besides offering budget-friendly prices, Beats products can surpass AirPods Max.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Leak

Back in August, many rumors about the new Bose headphone went online. At that time, the leak suggested that the QuietComfort 45 II variant is coming with the latest build that is far from its previous 2016 model.

The most interesting feature about these headphones is the "Aware Mode", which works like the Transparency Mode from Apple AirPods.There's also an upcoming Active EQ mechanism for fine-tuning sounds.

Last month, Tech Times reported that Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker can now float thanks to its IP67 rate. Apart from that, it can also adjust the sound based on the current orientation.

