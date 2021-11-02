(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) Zoom app

Zoom is the most popular video chat apps, especially in 2020. One of the apps played an important role in transitioning some jobs into a work-from-home setup. In an effort to keep expanding the platform, some users will see advertisements for the first time.

Zoom to Add Ads

While Zoom had been available in 2011, the app gained the attention from the companies and people last year due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to TechRadar.

Zoom has been the go-to platform for millions of people who had to work remotely, those who had to attend virtual classes, or those who had long-distance family gatherings.

Overall, the platform is a well-rounded video chat service. It is available on virtually all operating systems. It is simple enough to use for casual calls, and it has a wide set of tools for professional use.

The flexibility of the platform is also seen in pricing. Anyone can use Zoom for free. However, there is a time and user restriction. Zoom lifted the restriction on last year's Thanksgiving, but it is now back to a maximum of 40-minute per meeting.

Also Read: Google Messages New Feature | How to Zoom In

If someone needs better flexibility, they can subscribe to the platform that will cost $20 a month. They will get features like expanded group calls, social media streaming, and recorded transcripts.

The free platform experience is a great solution for casual calls. However, the free tier is about to change in a big way soon.

On Nov. 1, Zoom announced that it launched an advertising program that will add in-app ads to the accounts of Basic users, according to ScreenRant.

According to Janine Pelosi, Zoom's chief marketing officer, this is a much-needed move for Zoom to continue to provide their products and services to their users, drive innovation and add more value to the platform.

What To Expect From Ads In Zoom

Zoom only shows ads on the browser page users see after they end their meeting to start the program. The ads are only present to free Basic users in certain countries, and they will show up on meetings hosted by a Basic tier user.

Zoom does not specify which countries the ads are initially coming to, though it is safe to assume that they will eventually roll out to all markets where the platform is available, according to The Verge.

The platform is also adding more security on its platform for the security of the users. This is after Zoom was scrutinized for giving user data to Google and Facebook.

The platform's updated Privacy Statement will no longer use meetings, webinars, or messaging content, specifically audio, files, video, and messages, for any marketing promotions or third-party advertising purposes.

The user will see a banner on the platform that will allow them to access a management tool. They can enable or disable the banner.

The news may come as a disadvantage to those using the Basic version of Zoom, but it does not come as a surprise. Before the change, Zoom was not making any money off the platform's millions of users that use it for free.

The announcement also came after the platform added another feature last week. Zoom users can now use the automatic captioning feature during their Zoom call for better communication.

Related Article: Zoom's Screen Sharing Feature Could Reveal Sensitive Information of its Users - Why You Should Worry About This?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.