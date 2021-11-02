Amazon said that "New World" players taking advantage of the latest gold dupe bug would be punished. To avoid any issues in the game, the giant retailer also decided to pause the title's wealth transfer activities.

New World Exploit Forces Amazon To Disable Gold Trading, Item Sales: There is currently no way to trade in-game gold between other players or sell items on the auction house in New World, as a gold duplication bug has led… https://t.co/6eBqlY4HhU #gaming #youtuber #TREASURE pic.twitter.com/w2635fTuEr — Adam Learn and Fun Channel (@ToyerToys) November 2, 2021

"We are aware of a possible gold duplication exploit that has been circling and we are temporarily disabling all forms of wealth transfer between players," said Amazon via its official "New World" blog post.

As of the moment, the giant e-commerce company still hasn't confirmed when will the wealth transfer return. But, Amazon Game Studios explained that once they complete their investigation, they would bring back the wealth transfers in the game.

Amazon Warns 'New World' Players

Although Amazon warned the "New World" gamers, the company did not confirm the exact punishment if caught using the new in-game glitch.

Meanwhile, Amazon Game Studios said that the affected wealth transfers include the following:

Sending currency

Guild treasury

Trading post

Player to player trading

According to PC Gamer's latest report, there is no exact method to avoid the glitch since some players tend to activate the latest gold duplication bug accidentally.

Now updated with a statement from Amazon Game Studio: New World community manager Luxendra addressed how the Server/Client authority works, to clear up perceptions of a recent issue players experienced. https://t.co/4mcyCIiih6 pic.twitter.com/YwIppsyMfx — MMORPG.com (@MMORPGcom) November 1, 2021

If you don't know this system error, it starts when gamers conduct an in-game upgrade. Once they try to pay for the upgrade fee, the amount stated would be added to their treasury, which would increase their gold instead.

Some players were reportedly using this bug to increase their virtual currency in the popular adventure title. For those who want to avoid getting punished, the best thing you can do right now is to avoid doing upgrades.

All wealth transfers have been suspended in New World following a huge gold duping exploit, as Amazon Games work on a solution and prepare to ban everyone that used it.#NewWorldMMOhttps://t.co/CWckfqwKHv pic.twitter.com/29cVLw26GN — Icy Veins (@icyveins) November 2, 2021

Aside from "New World," there are also other titles suffering from other glitches. Recently, we reported that "Metroid Dread" fans were complaining about a new bug that forcibly shuts down their game.

On the other hand, PS5 players were also reporting about an old PS4 disc installation issue.

Other 'New World' Glitches

Kotaku recently reported that "New World" players also suffered from another bug that allows other gamers to kick them out of the game.

This title issue happens when one gamer chats with another player. Some fans confirmed that other individuals could remove them from "New World" just by sending them certain messages.

This is quite annoying since it could definitely affect your gaming experience. Right now, Amazon Game Studios is still fixing the serious bugs in its newly released "New World" title.

