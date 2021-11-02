The Ford F100 dubbed as the "Eluminator," is the classic pickup truck of the American vehicle company that has been retrofitted with Mustang Mach-E's electric crate motor. Technically, the car is now an electric vehicle too, and this is the first in Ford's lineup to do this, especially for a classic car that is known to be engine-swapped with V8s.

Ford F100 Eluminator is a Classic Vehicle With Modern EV Parts

Ford Performance has announced earlier today that the F100 is getting a revamp, and it is with its classic body getting modern EV parts thanks to the Mustang Mach-E's crate motor. The F100 "Eluminator" is only the first on Ford's list in the transformation of many of its vehicles into the clean energy focus of the country for the environment.

The Mustang Mach-E is known to be one of the most successful EVs in the world, having a massive recognition for its creation, and is widely compared to Tesla's lineup as well. The engineering of Ford only shows that any of its classic vehicles can get an EV transformation, and it is rivaling that of the many names in the EV Industry now.

The electrified F100 is available on dealers, as per Ford.

Ford's Crate Motor for EV Conversion

Ford's Mustang Mach-E shows that its electric crate motor can be used for different vehicles available in the market right now. The compatibility of the motor is applicable for many, only showing how much it has potential for the future of Ford, as a company that would soon focus on creating EVs in the coming years.

Mach-E's electric crate motor is also available for sale on Ford dealers for public use.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

There are only a few electric vehicle models in Ford's lineup, and one of which is still in pre-production, coming in 2022 (or later), is with the electric Ford F-150 that was announced earlier this year. This is the latest addition that would rival those that have plans for an electric pickup, including that of Rivian, Tesla, GM's Hummer, Lordstown, and more.

Nevertheless, it brings a promising vehicle, as the initially ICE-focused (internal combustion engine) car manufacturer is now looking into electric cars as well. Ford's first full-bred EV is the Mustang Mach-E, turning the lineage of the popular muscle car to eco-friendlier solutions with its electric motor, having a redesigned crossover body.

Ford showing the flexibility of the Mustang Mach-E's electric crate motor is a massive thing for its future, especially as it also pledged that it would be releasing an all-electric lineup by 2030. It means that Ford has the capability of adopting the electric motor to its different vehicle releases, something it could do in a couple of years' time.

