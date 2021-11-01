Chevy's 1957 Bel Air is now turned into an electric vehicle under the "Project X" venture of Cagnazzi Racing, Hot Rod Magazine, and Chevrolet themselves. The car is showcased on the annual SEMA 2021, where the vehicle leaves behind its V8 past and takes on the powerful electric motor that has as much as 340 horsepower to give.

Chevy's 1957 Bel Air 'Project X' EV

The "Project X" is a $250 car bought in 1965 by the now-defunct "Popular Hot Rodding" magazine by MotorTrend. Now, this vehicle is the center for a modern modification that would change the soul of the car, in partnership with Chevrolet and Cagnazzi Racing, by swapping out its massive V8 engine into a 400-volt battery-electric drivetrain.

That is right, this classic 1957 Bel Air is now an electric vehicle, and this is thanks to the platform of Project X that accepted this modification collaboration between the three entities. The role of Chevrolet is massive, especially as it incorporated a modern feature to this classic vehicle, and it is not only the electrification of the car.

Classic Chevy into EV

As revealed by Autoblog, the eCrate and Connect System from Chevrolet was one of the advanced features that were added to the vehicle, apart from its modern electric drivetrain to power it. It can output as much as 340 horsepower that outputs 330 ft. lb. of torque.

The vehicle is still capable of its quick sprints when pressing the gas, but it would only lack the "purr" of the classic LS V-block engine that shouts out its power.

Chevrolet's EV

Chevrolet has had a lot of problems with electric vehicles lately, and it is because of the battery packs that have fire issues and use problems with its Chevrolet Bolt EV. The problem has taken a toll on the development and production of the compact electric vehicle from Chevy and has put a rift on its partnership with one of the most popular EV battery manufacturers, LG.

GM has initially teased a new truck that would focus on zero emissions, meaning it would not use the traditional internal combustion engine and gasoline to power the machine. Instead, it would be a hydrogen-powered fuel cell that would use alternative energy as its main source of fuel and power the vehicle for all its needs.

Nevertheless, Chevrolet's name in the electric vehicle industry is at a tight spot in the present; but its integration of the electric motor drivetrain for the classic '57 Bel Air for SEMA 2021 is a good indication that it is going in the right direction. This may be a learning curve for Chevy, especially as it continues to be a brand in the industry of vehicles.

